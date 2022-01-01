Go
Benu image
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Benu

Open today 4:00 PM - 3:55 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

734 Reviews

$$$$

22 Hawthorne St

San Francisco, CA 94105

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:55 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:55 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:55 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:55 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:55 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:55 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:55 am

Location

22 Hawthorne St, San Francisco CA 94105

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Buckhorn Grill

No reviews yet

Real California BBQ

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Proper Food

No reviews yet

Eat Well & Good

Benu

orange star4.6 • 734 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston