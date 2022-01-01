Go
Benvolio's

Benvolio’s is your neighborhood spot for sandwiches, pizza and Italian flavors on the go!

8023 Burnet Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Chicken Capulet$14.00
Pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, provolone, fried chicken, grated parmesan and basil.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade
Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, parmesan, fresh marinara and basil. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.
Romeo’s Meatball Sub$14.00
Fresh tomato sauce, basil, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, and garlic aioli.
Contains: allium & garlic, gluten, egg, nightshade, dairy
IL Pigidiso$15.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, genoa salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, bacon, and smoked gouda.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$9.00
Fried eggplant, melted mozzarella, parmesan, fresh marinara and basil. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.
The Verona Bruschetta$12.00
Basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato checca and fresh torn basil, balsamic reduction.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade, tree nut
Veggie Delizia$12.00
Apples, spring mix, arugula, gorgonzola, roasted sweet potatoes, red onions, pecans, dried cranberries.
Contains: dairy, nightshade, tree nuts
Pepperoni$11.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade
The Star-Crossed Bird$13.00
Mozzarella, turkey, grilled chicken, bacon, cool cucumber sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
Contains: allium, gluten, dairy, nightshade
Cheesecake$8.00
Creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust finished with raspberry sauce and mint.
Location

8023 Burnet Rd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
