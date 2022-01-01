Go
Beraka Juice

Beraka Juice is a juice shop and popup juice bar serving organic cold-pressed juices, cleanses, acai bowls, smoothies, and other healthy foods. Rooted in Romans 12:2 “do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind,” our mission is to serve our community by transforming lifestyles into healthier ones. We aim to achieve this mission through the food we serve in a welcoming and phenomenal guest experience, through events and by hosting workshops.

SMOOTHIES

46 Woodside Avenue • $$

Popular Items

gracefulness salad bowl
organic spring mix and organic quinoa topped with organic raw walnut, organic mango, organic avocado, organic goji berries, organic hemp seeds, organic red onion and your choice of our organic house dressing.
royalty açaí bowl
organic açaí, organic banana, organic mango, organic pineapple blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic gluten-free granola, organic coconut chips and organic mango
eden
organic pineapple | organic avocado | organic spinach | organic coconut water
power
organic banana | almond butter | organic cacao | almond mylk | maple syrup
easter smoothie$8.95
organic dragon fruit (pitaya) | organic strawberry | organic pineapple | organic coconut oil | coconut water | organic maple syrup (optional)
humorous toast
organic hummus | organic cucumber | organic lemon | organic tomatoes | organic sprout | pink salt
passion pitaya bowl
organic pitaya, organic strawberry, organic banana blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic granola, organic coconut chips and organic banana
victorious toast
local almond butter | organic apples | organic cacao nibs | organic cinnamon
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

46 Woodside Avenue

Winthrop MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
