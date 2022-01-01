Berea restaurants you'll love
Must-try Berea restaurants
More about Native Bagel Company
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Native Bagel Company
436 Chestnut Street, Berea
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.00
We use local and AWA Berea College Farm beef - 6 oz Double-patty smash burger topped with American cheese and dressed with iceberg lettuce + onion + mayo and served with our signature fries.
|Meat, Egg & Cheese
|$6.50
|Cheese
More about Apollo Pizza- Old Towne Taproom - 215 Adams Street
Apollo Pizza- Old Towne Taproom - 215 Adams Street
215 Adams Street, Berea
More about The Churchill Group
The Churchill Group
100 Churchill Ct, Berea