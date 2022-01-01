Go
Beretta

Open today 4:01 AM - 3:59 AM

661 Divisadero Street

San Francisco, CA 94117

Hours

Popular Items

CHOPPED LITTLE GEMS$15.00
kale & romaine caesar parmesan croutons
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA$19.00
béchamel, mozzarella, arugula
FUNGHI MISTI$21.00
mozzarella, fontina, portabello, crimini, red onions, thyme
MARGHERITA BURRATA$20.00
WALNUT BREAD$11.00
walnut bread, burrata, mushroom-truffle honey
ROASTED BEETS$15.00
roasted beets kale, farro, avocado, goat cheese, almonds
BARTENDER'S SPECIAL$23.00
spicy marinara, pepperoncini, olives, burrata, & sausage
MARGHERITA$16.00
MEATBALLS$14.00
meatballs spicy tomato sauce
LASAGNA$20.00
bolognese, fontina, parmesan, ricotta
All hours

Sunday4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Location

661 Divisadero Street, San Francisco CA 94117

