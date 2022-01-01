Go
Bergamo's

Nestled between Bryant Park and Grand Central, Bergamo's is a new cocktail lounge and bar serving expertly-crafted drinks, elevated bites, and even better vibes.

26 Vanderbilt Avenue

Popular Items

Six Pack of Hard Seltzers$35.00
Choice of
6 cans Lunar Yuzu
or
6 cans Truly Strawberry Lemonade.
Six Pack of Beer$29.00
Choice of
6 cans IPA
or
6 cans Lager or Amber Ale.
Wine & Beer$65.00
Choice of 1 btl of Prosecco or White or Rosé wine,
2 cans IPA,
2 cans Lager or Amber Ale.
Location

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
