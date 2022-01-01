Berkeley restaurants you'll love

Go
Berkeley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Berkeley

Berkeley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Berkeley restaurants

Super Duper Burgers image

 

Super Duper Burgers

2355 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MINI BURGER$6.50
One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patty - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
SUPER BURGER$9.25
Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
FRENCH FRIES$3.50
You know the deal!
More about Super Duper Burgers
Pollara image

 

Pollara

1788 Fourth Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Diavola$18.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
fresh mozzarella, diavola salame, tomato sauce (spicy)
Half Kids$12.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
tomato sauce, mozzarella
Half Margherita$16.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
More about Pollara
Kiraku image

SEAFOOD • POKE • TAPAS

Kiraku

2566B Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1830 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kaisen Box$55.00
Chutoro, Marinated Bluefin Tuna (Spain), Scallops, Ikura (Salmon Roe), Tobiko, Snow Crab, Sweet Shrimp, Shiso, Green Onions, and pickles over sushi rice
Oyako Don$13.00
Grilled chicken and 2 organic eggs over rice
Gyu Don$15.00
Simmered Washu beef, onion and poached egg over rice
More about Kiraku
Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go image

 

Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go

1807 Fourth St, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French lentils & feta (half pint)$4.95
French green lentils with bell pepper, feta cheese, celery and green onions with house vinaigrette
Artisan Ham$8.95
Thinly sliced artisan ham
Reuben$10.95
Hot pressed sandwich with sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on rye bread
More about Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya image

FRENCH FRIES

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Katsu Curry$22.00
Chef Asuka's famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.
Sashimi Moriawase$39.00
Assorted chef's choice of sashimi.
Sea Beans & Corn Tempura$14.00
Heron Farms sustainably grown sea beans prepared kakiage style, served w/ matcha salt
More about Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
Rose Pizzeria - Berkeley image

 

Rose Pizzeria - Berkeley

1960 University Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
REED SAUCE$17.00
jalapeño, smoked mozzarella, basil, red sauce, pecorino
CHAMPIONE MUSHROOM$19.00
roasted mushrooms, truffle cream, mozzarella, sherry vinegar & green onion. THIS IS A WHITE BASED PIZZA NO TOMATO SAUCE!
CLASSIC PEPPERONI$20.00
ezzo pepperoni, jalapeño, sicilian oregano, tomato, mozzarella, pecorino romano
More about Rose Pizzeria - Berkeley
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market

2200 Oxford St, Berkeley

Avg 4.2 (5227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Marin Sun Farms Cheese Burger$18.00
Marin Sun Farms ground beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, house pickles, Grazier’s sharp white cheddar, aioli, Acme pain de mie bun served with fries.
Spicy Tomato Pizza$19.00
house tomato sauce, chopped olives & capers, cashew puree, garlic-chili oil, chili flake, parsley (v, n, sp*)
Cheese Pizza$17.00
Vella Cheese Co. fontinella cheese, mozzarella, house tomato sauce
More about Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
ZUT! on fourth image

 

ZUT! on fourth

1820 Fourth St., Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zut! Burger$16.00
House Ground w/ the Fixins
ZUT! Family Meal for 2$50.00
A 3 Course Meal for two people. First Course options include House or Caesar Salad or Soup and Second Course options include our Famous ZUT! Pork Chop or our ZUT! Salmon NIcoise or Pasta.
Crab Salad Sandwich$16.00
w/ Avocado & Microgreens
More about ZUT! on fourth
Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen image

 

Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen

1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Latkes 3$12.95
Delicious pancakes of grated potatoes and onions seasoned to perfection then fried. Served with sour cream and house made applesauce.
Bulk Bagel$3.00
bulk bagel
7 oz. Pastrami Reuben$24.00
Pastrami with Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian on grilled rye.
More about Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
Jupiter image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Jupiter

2181 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

Avg 4 (3586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Andromeda$15.00
Our four cheese blend pizza, with Mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, Fontina, & Asiago cheese.
Eutropia$19.00
Hobbs bacon, house made pork fennel sausage, Hobbs pepperoni, green onions, smoked mozzarella and marinara.
Cassiopeia$16.00
Roasted chicken breast, sweet yellow onions, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and marinara.
More about Jupiter
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

2600 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Blueberry Bliss$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
More about Earthbar
Hana Japan Inc. image

 

Hana Japan Inc.

235 University Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
New York Steak$27.95
Hana Japan’s famous upper choice certified Angus beef New York steak.
Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
New York Steak & Shrimp$31.95
Hana Japan’s famous upper choice certified Angus beef New York steak and delectable shrimp. Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
Lobster Tail$48.95
Lobster tail is served with the shell for a beautiful presentation and finish.
Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
More about Hana Japan Inc.
Earthbar image

SMOOTHIES

Earthbar

1911 Fourth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
Chocolate Supreme$9.95
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
More about Earthbar
Kamado Sushi image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Kamado Sushi

1400 Shattuck Ave Store 1, Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Organic miso soup$2.75
akamiso and shiro miso w/home made dashi soup
Gyoza$7.25
Homemade Japanese dumpling.
Ingredient: ground pork and vegetables.
sake$7.55
king salmon cured w/konbu
More about Kamado Sushi
Tomate Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tomate Cafe

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheeseburger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, dijon mustard on challah bun. Served with house salad.
Baja Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
Huevos Rancheros$15.50
Eggs, avocado, queso fresco, crispy corn tortillas, black beans topped with fresh red salsa, your choice of meat, and breakfast potatoes
More about Tomate Cafe
Iyasare image

 

Iyasare

1830 Fourth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (4948 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blistered Brussels Sprouts$15.00
organic fried brussels sprouts, lemon, Japanese sea salt, bonito flakes, house teriyaki
Miso Caesar Salad$14.00
little gems, edamame, parmesan, miso-caesar dressing
Chashu Miso Ramen$26.00
roasted pork belly, minced chicken, bean sprouts, spinach, bamboo shoots,
Sendai miso broth
More about Iyasare
Fire Wings Berkeley image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Berkeley

64 shattuck sq, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (5067 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Berkeley
sushinista image

 

sushinista

2235 Milvia Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TOFU NUGGETS$3.50
crispy tofu from Japan
WAKU WAKU CALIFORNIA (sushi burrito)$11.25
lightly grilled salmon (w/raw salmon +$2.0), avocado, red radish, cucumber, pickled scallion, sesame seeds, wasabi mayo/regular mayo
JUU JUU UNAGI (sushi burrito)$14.00
grilled eel, avocado, fried zucchini, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, pickled cucumber, tempura flakes, unagi sauce
More about sushinista
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

 

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

1853 Solano Ave., Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom$33.90
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Small Stuffed BYO$18.55
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Large Stuffed BYO$25.60
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse

1920 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Avg 4.1 (2504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blue Rock$14.00
Stella Blue Cheese, Hobbs Bacon, Balsamic Onion Jam, Potato Bun
Mill Grinder Burger$12.00
Mild Cheddar, Drive-In Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Potato Bun
Fries$5.00
Kennebec Potato Fries
More about Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse
Lulu image

 

Lulu

1019 Camelia Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Pita Salad$16.00
shaved fennel, cara cara, cucumber, red onion, mint mixed lettuces, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette and crescenza cheese
Green Shouka-Quiles$16.00
Pita chips drenched in our tomatillo shakshouka sauce, topped with soft scrambled eggs, feta, and fancy sauce
Fried Chicken Sando$18.00
sumac fried chicken breast, arak-miso glaze, fennel slaw and aleppo kewpie on a simsim bun
More about Lulu
Homemade Cafe image

 

Homemade Cafe

2454 Sacramento Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
two egg breakfast$11.00
2 eggs served with choice of side and toast
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
two eggs, over easy, cheese, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and black beans with flour or corn tortillas
Breakfast BABE$16.00
Bacon, Arugula, Basil, Egg, and tomato on toasted whole wheat with mayo
More about Homemade Cafe
Comal Next Door image

 

Comal Next Door

2024 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

Avg 4.8 (9557 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AL PASTOR BURRITO$11.50
Berkshire pork al pastor(contains gluten), pinquito beans, red rice, pineapple, cheese, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, and cilantro
CHIPS, SALSAS & GUAC$8.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips, chipotle salsa, salsa verde & guacamole
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$7.00
Refried pinquito beans and cheese
More about Comal Next Door
Creekwood Restaurant image

PIZZA

Creekwood Restaurant

3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
fried buttermilk chicken thigh, Calabrian chili aioli, strawberry, arugula, cheddar cheese, brioche bun
Meatballs$18.00
House made pork and beef meatballs, ricotta, breadcrumbs
Margherita Pizza$18.00
tomato sauce, basil, California olive oil, mozzarella (Vegetarian)
More about Creekwood Restaurant
Picante image

 

Picante

1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (1150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
sopa azteca$14.50
spicy chicken soup of roasted tomato and pasilla negro chiles, avocado, cotija cheese + crispy tortilla strips
chicken burrito$11.00
grilled pollo asado-style + salsa fresca + Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla
steak burrito$13.00
grilled carne asada-style +Mexican red rice +choice of beans in a flour tortilla +salsa fresca
More about Picante
Shihlin image

 

Shihlin

2431 Durant Ave Suite B, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
XXL Chicken Thigh 雞腿肉$10.00
A large, tender and succulent piece of boneless chicken thigh, painstakingly marinated to perfection, coated with imported flour and fried to a golden crisp. A special blend of oriental spices is sprinkled on top of the crust, and the chicken is served uncut for maximum goodness. The XXL Crispy Chicken is best eaten while hot.
Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞$10.00
Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!
Crispy Mushroom 炸鲜菇$8.00
Generous portion of fresh mushroom is lightly battered and skillfully fried to a golden crisp. Rich in antioxidant and highly addictive, this night market favorite is served with a sprinkle of our signature spices. The Crispy Salt Pepper Mushroom is a special product launched to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks.
More about Shihlin
The Flying Falafel image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

The Flying Falafel

2114 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (2035 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mezze Plate ~$14.00
A pimped out Plate with all the fixings and Greek Dolmas! Pita bread included.
The Pita ~$10.00
A fluffy pita bread stuffed with delicious toppings and sauces of your choice.
Famous Fries$3.50
More about The Flying Falafel
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant image

 

Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.00
Flour burrito stuffed with eggs, chicken-apple sausage, avocado-tomato salsa, black beans & jack cheese.
TURKEY CLUB$12.75
House roasted Turkey topped with bacon, tomato, lettuce & pesto aioli. Served on choice of toast and potato salad.
More about Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
Thai Table image

 

Thai Table Homemade Style

913 University ave, Berkley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Satay$11.95
Grilled chicken breast marinated in coconut milk and Thai herbs
Mushroom Dumplings$10.95
(Vegan) Served with ginger sauce
Pad Thai with Chicken$14.95
(Gluten-Free) Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, tofu, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce (vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
More about Thai Table Homemade Style
Heroic Italian image

 

Heroic Italian

2020 Kittredge Street Suite D, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie$2.25
We get the Dough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house.
Vegan$15.00
Fresh Avocado, Roasted
Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion,
House-made Giardiniera & Fresh
Vegan Pesto.
Genoa (Hot)$16.00
Warm shredded rotisserie chicken, fresh pesto, warm roasted tomatoes and bufula mozzarella.
More about Heroic Italian

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Berkeley

Pancakes

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Berkeley to explore

West Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Downtown Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Berkeley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

El Cerrito

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston