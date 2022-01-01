Berkeley restaurants you'll love
Super Duper Burgers
2355 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley
|Popular items
|MINI BURGER
|$6.50
One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patty - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
|SUPER BURGER
|$9.25
Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
|FRENCH FRIES
|$3.50
You know the deal!
Pollara
1788 Fourth Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Half Diavola
|$18.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
fresh mozzarella, diavola salame, tomato sauce (spicy)
|Half Kids
|$12.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
tomato sauce, mozzarella
|Half Margherita
|$16.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
SEAFOOD • POKE • TAPAS
Kiraku
2566B Telegraph Ave, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Kaisen Box
|$55.00
Chutoro, Marinated Bluefin Tuna (Spain), Scallops, Ikura (Salmon Roe), Tobiko, Snow Crab, Sweet Shrimp, Shiso, Green Onions, and pickles over sushi rice
|Oyako Don
|$13.00
Grilled chicken and 2 organic eggs over rice
|Gyu Don
|$15.00
Simmered Washu beef, onion and poached egg over rice
Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go
1807 Fourth St, Berkeley
|Popular items
|French lentils & feta (half pint)
|$4.95
French green lentils with bell pepper, feta cheese, celery and green onions with house vinaigrette
|Artisan Ham
|$8.95
Thinly sliced artisan ham
|Reuben
|$10.95
Hot pressed sandwich with sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on rye bread
FRENCH FRIES
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$22.00
Chef Asuka's famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.
|Sashimi Moriawase
|$39.00
Assorted chef's choice of sashimi.
|Sea Beans & Corn Tempura
|$14.00
Heron Farms sustainably grown sea beans prepared kakiage style, served w/ matcha salt
Rose Pizzeria - Berkeley
1960 University Avenue, Berkeley
|Popular items
|REED SAUCE
|$17.00
jalapeño, smoked mozzarella, basil, red sauce, pecorino
|CHAMPIONE MUSHROOM
|$19.00
roasted mushrooms, truffle cream, mozzarella, sherry vinegar & green onion. THIS IS A WHITE BASED PIZZA NO TOMATO SAUCE!
|CLASSIC PEPPERONI
|$20.00
ezzo pepperoni, jalapeño, sicilian oregano, tomato, mozzarella, pecorino romano
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
2200 Oxford St, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Marin Sun Farms Cheese Burger
|$18.00
Marin Sun Farms ground beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, house pickles, Grazier’s sharp white cheddar, aioli, Acme pain de mie bun served with fries.
|Spicy Tomato Pizza
|$19.00
house tomato sauce, chopped olives & capers, cashew puree, garlic-chili oil, chili flake, parsley (v, n, sp*)
|Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Vella Cheese Co. fontinella cheese, mozzarella, house tomato sauce
ZUT! on fourth
1820 Fourth St., Berkeley
|Popular items
|Zut! Burger
|$16.00
House Ground w/ the Fixins
|ZUT! Family Meal for 2
|$50.00
A 3 Course Meal for two people. First Course options include House or Caesar Salad or Soup and Second Course options include our Famous ZUT! Pork Chop or our ZUT! Salmon NIcoise or Pasta.
|Crab Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
w/ Avocado & Microgreens
Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Latkes 3
|$12.95
Delicious pancakes of grated potatoes and onions seasoned to perfection then fried. Served with sour cream and house made applesauce.
|Bulk Bagel
|$3.00
bulk bagel
|7 oz. Pastrami Reuben
|$24.00
Pastrami with Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian on grilled rye.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Jupiter
2181 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Andromeda
|$15.00
Our four cheese blend pizza, with Mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, Fontina, & Asiago cheese.
|Eutropia
|$19.00
Hobbs bacon, house made pork fennel sausage, Hobbs pepperoni, green onions, smoked mozzarella and marinara.
|Cassiopeia
|$16.00
Roasted chicken breast, sweet yellow onions, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and marinara.
Earthbar
2600 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Acai Superberry Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
|Almond Butter Acai Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
|Blueberry Bliss
|$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Hana Japan Inc.
235 University Avenue, Berkeley
|Popular items
|New York Steak
|$27.95
Hana Japan’s famous upper choice certified Angus beef New York steak.
Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
|New York Steak & Shrimp
|$31.95
Hana Japan’s famous upper choice certified Angus beef New York steak and delectable shrimp. Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
|Lobster Tail
|$48.95
Lobster tail is served with the shell for a beautiful presentation and finish.
Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
SMOOTHIES
Earthbar
1911 Fourth Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Green Bowl
|$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
|Flax Master
|$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
|Chocolate Supreme
|$9.95
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
SOUPS • SUSHI
Kamado Sushi
1400 Shattuck Ave Store 1, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Organic miso soup
|$2.75
akamiso and shiro miso w/home made dashi soup
|Gyoza
|$7.25
Homemade Japanese dumpling.
Ingredient: ground pork and vegetables.
|sake
|$7.55
king salmon cured w/konbu
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tomate Cafe
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, dijon mustard on challah bun. Served with house salad.
|Baja Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.50
Eggs, avocado, queso fresco, crispy corn tortillas, black beans topped with fresh red salsa, your choice of meat, and breakfast potatoes
Iyasare
1830 Fourth Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Blistered Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
organic fried brussels sprouts, lemon, Japanese sea salt, bonito flakes, house teriyaki
|Miso Caesar Salad
|$14.00
little gems, edamame, parmesan, miso-caesar dressing
|Chashu Miso Ramen
|$26.00
roasted pork belly, minced chicken, bean sprouts, spinach, bamboo shoots,
Sendai miso broth
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Berkeley
64 shattuck sq, Berkeley
|Popular items
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
sushinista
2235 Milvia Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|TOFU NUGGETS
|$3.50
crispy tofu from Japan
|WAKU WAKU CALIFORNIA (sushi burrito)
|$11.25
lightly grilled salmon (w/raw salmon +$2.0), avocado, red radish, cucumber, pickled scallion, sesame seeds, wasabi mayo/regular mayo
|JUU JUU UNAGI (sushi burrito)
|$14.00
grilled eel, avocado, fried zucchini, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, pickled cucumber, tempura flakes, unagi sauce
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
1853 Solano Ave., Berkeley
|Popular items
|Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom
|$33.90
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
|Small Stuffed BYO
|$18.55
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
|Large Stuffed BYO
|$25.60
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse
1920 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Blue Rock
|$14.00
Stella Blue Cheese, Hobbs Bacon, Balsamic Onion Jam, Potato Bun
|Mill Grinder Burger
|$12.00
Mild Cheddar, Drive-In Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Potato Bun
|Fries
|$5.00
Kennebec Potato Fries
Lulu
1019 Camelia Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Crispy Pita Salad
|$16.00
shaved fennel, cara cara, cucumber, red onion, mint mixed lettuces, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette and crescenza cheese
|Green Shouka-Quiles
|$16.00
Pita chips drenched in our tomatillo shakshouka sauce, topped with soft scrambled eggs, feta, and fancy sauce
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$18.00
sumac fried chicken breast, arak-miso glaze, fennel slaw and aleppo kewpie on a simsim bun
Homemade Cafe
2454 Sacramento Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|two egg breakfast
|$11.00
2 eggs served with choice of side and toast
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
two eggs, over easy, cheese, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and black beans with flour or corn tortillas
|Breakfast BABE
|$16.00
Bacon, Arugula, Basil, Egg, and tomato on toasted whole wheat with mayo
Comal Next Door
2024 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley
|Popular items
|AL PASTOR BURRITO
|$11.50
Berkshire pork al pastor(contains gluten), pinquito beans, red rice, pineapple, cheese, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, and cilantro
|CHIPS, SALSAS & GUAC
|$8.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips, chipotle salsa, salsa verde & guacamole
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$7.00
Refried pinquito beans and cheese
PIZZA
Creekwood Restaurant
3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
fried buttermilk chicken thigh, Calabrian chili aioli, strawberry, arugula, cheddar cheese, brioche bun
|Meatballs
|$18.00
House made pork and beef meatballs, ricotta, breadcrumbs
|Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
tomato sauce, basil, California olive oil, mozzarella (Vegetarian)
Picante
1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|sopa azteca
|$14.50
spicy chicken soup of roasted tomato and pasilla negro chiles, avocado, cotija cheese + crispy tortilla strips
|chicken burrito
|$11.00
grilled pollo asado-style + salsa fresca + Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla
|steak burrito
|$13.00
grilled carne asada-style +Mexican red rice +choice of beans in a flour tortilla +salsa fresca
Shihlin
2431 Durant Ave Suite B, Berkeley
|Popular items
|XXL Chicken Thigh 雞腿肉
|$10.00
A large, tender and succulent piece of boneless chicken thigh, painstakingly marinated to perfection, coated with imported flour and fried to a golden crisp. A special blend of oriental spices is sprinkled on top of the crust, and the chicken is served uncut for maximum goodness. The XXL Crispy Chicken is best eaten while hot.
|Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞
|$10.00
Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!
|Crispy Mushroom 炸鲜菇
|$8.00
Generous portion of fresh mushroom is lightly battered and skillfully fried to a golden crisp. Rich in antioxidant and highly addictive, this night market favorite is served with a sprinkle of our signature spices. The Crispy Salt Pepper Mushroom is a special product launched to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks.
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
The Flying Falafel
2114 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
|Popular items
|Mezze Plate ~
|$14.00
A pimped out Plate with all the fixings and Greek Dolmas! Pita bread included.
|The Pita ~
|$10.00
A fluffy pita bread stuffed with delicious toppings and sauces of your choice.
|Famous Fries
|$3.50
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley
|Popular items
|BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
|SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$8.00
Flour burrito stuffed with eggs, chicken-apple sausage, avocado-tomato salsa, black beans & jack cheese.
|TURKEY CLUB
|$12.75
House roasted Turkey topped with bacon, tomato, lettuce & pesto aioli. Served on choice of toast and potato salad.
Thai Table Homemade Style
913 University ave, Berkley
|Popular items
|Chicken Satay
|$11.95
Grilled chicken breast marinated in coconut milk and Thai herbs
|Mushroom Dumplings
|$10.95
(Vegan) Served with ginger sauce
|Pad Thai with Chicken
|$14.95
(Gluten-Free) Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, tofu, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce (vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
Heroic Italian
2020 Kittredge Street Suite D, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie
|$2.25
We get the Dough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house.
|Vegan
|$15.00
Fresh Avocado, Roasted
Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion,
House-made Giardiniera & Fresh
Vegan Pesto.
|Genoa (Hot)
|$16.00
Warm shredded rotisserie chicken, fresh pesto, warm roasted tomatoes and bufula mozzarella.
