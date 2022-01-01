Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Berkeley American restaurants you'll love

Go
Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Berkeley

Tomate Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tomate Cafe

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, and your choice of bbq pork, applewood bacon, chicken apple sausage
BTA Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Scrambled eggs, tomato, bacon, avocado, and cheese
Baja Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
More about Tomate Cafe
Homemade Cafe image

 

Homemade Cafe

2454 Sacramento Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
meat and two egg breakfast$14.00
your choice of bacon, ham, homemade pork sausage patties, chicken apple sausage links served with 2 cage free eggs, choice of side and choice toast
HomeFry Heaven$10.00
home fries with cheese, salsa, sour cream, plus your choice of gucamole or pesto
two egg breakfast$11.00
2 eggs served with choice of side and toast
More about Homemade Cafe
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant image

 

Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPEC OMELET$15.50
Grilled peach, baby arugula, roosted pecans & ricotta cheese, served with
home fries and your choice of toast, muffin or scone
choice of toast, muffin or scone
EMILY'S EGG PLATE$11.00
Two eggs any style served with home fries topped with sour cream & green onions, plus your choice of toast.
Add Bacon or Sausage for $2.00 extra
TUNA MELT$14.00
House-made tuna salad with pepperoncini's & cheddar cheese, on your choice of toast. Served with potato salad.
More about Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Shattuck image

 

Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Shattuck

1600 Shattuck Ave #112, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beyond Burger$13.75
plant based vegan patty
More about Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Shattuck
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave

1591 Solano Ave, Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (6483 reviews)
Takeout
More about Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave
Starry Plough image

 

Starry Plough

3101 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Starry Plough
Henry's Restaurant image

 

Henry's Restaurant

2600 Durant Ave, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Henry's Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Berkeley

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Waffles

Cake

Pancakes

Veggie Burgers

Shrimp Tempura

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Berkeley to explore

West Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Downtown Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Telegraph Ave

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Berkeley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston