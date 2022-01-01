Berkeley American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Berkeley
More about Tomate Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tomate Cafe
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Classic Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, and your choice of bbq pork, applewood bacon, chicken apple sausage
|BTA Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.50
Scrambled eggs, tomato, bacon, avocado, and cheese
|Baja Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
More about Homemade Cafe
Homemade Cafe
2454 Sacramento Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|meat and two egg breakfast
|$14.00
your choice of bacon, ham, homemade pork sausage patties, chicken apple sausage links served with 2 cage free eggs, choice of side and choice toast
|HomeFry Heaven
|$10.00
home fries with cheese, salsa, sour cream, plus your choice of gucamole or pesto
|two egg breakfast
|$11.00
2 eggs served with choice of side and toast
More about Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley
|Popular items
|SPEC OMELET
|$15.50
Grilled peach, baby arugula, roosted pecans & ricotta cheese, served with
home fries and your choice of toast, muffin or scone
choice of toast, muffin or scone
|EMILY'S EGG PLATE
|$11.00
Two eggs any style served with home fries topped with sour cream & green onions, plus your choice of toast.
Add Bacon or Sausage for $2.00 extra
|TUNA MELT
|$14.00
House-made tuna salad with pepperoncini's & cheddar cheese, on your choice of toast. Served with potato salad.
More about Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Shattuck
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Shattuck
1600 Shattuck Ave #112, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Beyond Burger
|$13.75
plant based vegan patty
More about Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave
1591 Solano Ave, Berkeley