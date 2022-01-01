Berkeley breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Berkeley

Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go image

 

Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go

1807 Fourth St, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Chicken Salad$8.95
Poached chicken breast with celery, parsley and house made mayonnaise
French lentils & feta (half pint)$4.95
French green lentils with bell pepper, feta cheese, celery and green onions with house vinaigrette
House Roasted Turkey$8.95
House roasted sliced turkey breast
More about Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go
Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen

1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Avg 3.7 (2199 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bagel, Build Your Own$3.00
Choose a bagel- then choose what you put on it!
7 oz. Pastrami Reuben$24.00
Pastrami with Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian on grilled rye.
Bulk Bagel$3.00
bulk bagel
More about Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
Earthbar image

SMOOTHIES

Earthbar

1911 Fourth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Strawberry Ricotta Waffle$7.95
Strawberry, almonds, almond ricotta, honey drizzle, GF vegan waffle.
Rockstar$10.95
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
More about Earthbar
Tomate Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tomate Cafe

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheeseburger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, dijon mustard on challah bun. Served with house salad.
Baja Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
Huevos Rancheros$15.50
Eggs, avocado, queso fresco, crispy corn tortillas, black beans topped with fresh red salsa, your choice of meat, and breakfast potatoes
More about Tomate Cafe
Lulu image

 

Lulu

1019 Camelia Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sumac Fries$7.00
thick cut sumac fries and a side of fancy sauce
Fried Haloumi sliders$12.00
ghee-fried halloumi cheese, seasonal preserves, wild arugula, aleppo & olive oil on mini simsim buns
Crispy Pita Salad$16.00
shaved fennel, cara cara, cucumber, red onion, mint mixed lettuces, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette and crescenza cheese
More about Lulu
Creekwood Restaurant image

PIZZA

Creekwood Restaurant

3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
fried buttermilk chicken thigh, Calabrian chili aioli, strawberry, arugula, cheddar cheese, brioche bun
Meatballs$18.00
House made pork and beef meatballs, ricotta, breadcrumbs
Margherita Pizza$18.00
tomato sauce, basil, California olive oil, mozzarella (Vegetarian)
More about Creekwood Restaurant
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant image

 

Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
EMILY'S EGG PLATE$11.00
Two eggs any style served with home fries topped with sour cream & green onions, plus your choice of toast.
Add Bacon or Sausage for $2.00 extra
TUNA MELT$14.00
House-made tuna salad with pepperoncini's & cheddar cheese, on your choice of toast. Served with potato salad.
More about Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
Lama Beans Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lama Beans Cafe

1290 6th St, Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (679 reviews)
Takeout
More about Lama Beans Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Berkeley

Pancakes

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Berkeley to explore

West Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Downtown Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Berkeley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

El Cerrito

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston