Berkeley breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Berkeley
More about Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go
Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go
1807 Fourth St, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Classic Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Poached chicken breast with celery, parsley and house made mayonnaise
|French lentils & feta (half pint)
|$4.95
French green lentils with bell pepper, feta cheese, celery and green onions with house vinaigrette
|House Roasted Turkey
|$8.95
House roasted sliced turkey breast
More about Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Bagel, Build Your Own
|$3.00
Choose a bagel- then choose what you put on it!
|7 oz. Pastrami Reuben
|$24.00
Pastrami with Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian on grilled rye.
|Bulk Bagel
|$3.00
bulk bagel
More about Earthbar
SMOOTHIES
Earthbar
1911 Fourth Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Almond Butter Acai Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
|Strawberry Ricotta Waffle
|$7.95
Strawberry, almonds, almond ricotta, honey drizzle, GF vegan waffle.
|Rockstar
|$10.95
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
More about Tomate Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tomate Cafe
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, dijon mustard on challah bun. Served with house salad.
|Baja Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.50
Eggs, avocado, queso fresco, crispy corn tortillas, black beans topped with fresh red salsa, your choice of meat, and breakfast potatoes
More about Lulu
Lulu
1019 Camelia Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Sumac Fries
|$7.00
thick cut sumac fries and a side of fancy sauce
|Fried Haloumi sliders
|$12.00
ghee-fried halloumi cheese, seasonal preserves, wild arugula, aleppo & olive oil on mini simsim buns
|Crispy Pita Salad
|$16.00
shaved fennel, cara cara, cucumber, red onion, mint mixed lettuces, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette and crescenza cheese
More about Creekwood Restaurant
PIZZA
Creekwood Restaurant
3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
fried buttermilk chicken thigh, Calabrian chili aioli, strawberry, arugula, cheddar cheese, brioche bun
|Meatballs
|$18.00
House made pork and beef meatballs, ricotta, breadcrumbs
|Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
tomato sauce, basil, California olive oil, mozzarella (Vegetarian)
More about Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley
|Popular items
|BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
|EMILY'S EGG PLATE
|$11.00
Two eggs any style served with home fries topped with sour cream & green onions, plus your choice of toast.
Add Bacon or Sausage for $2.00 extra
|TUNA MELT
|$14.00
House-made tuna salad with pepperoncini's & cheddar cheese, on your choice of toast. Served with potato salad.