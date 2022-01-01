Beef curry in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve beef curry
More about Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way
Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way
2506 Channing Way, Berkeley
|Beef Minced Katsu Curry Rice
|$16.50
☆Panko Breaded Minced US Wagyu Beef
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
More about Masa Ramen Bistro
Masa Ramen Bistro
1923 University Ave., Berkeley
|No Worry Beef Curry Platter
|$17.00
Japanese style curry with beef simmered till tender soft perfection. Served with carrots, white rice, and Japanese style potato salad
More about Thai Table
Thai Table
913 University ave, Berkley
|Panang Curry with Beef (Slow-cooked Beef)
|$17.95
(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. Slow-cooked in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)
|Red Curry with Beef
|$15.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini
|Pumpkin Curry with Beef
|$16.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, pumpkin, bell pepper, carrots, Thai basil, and zucchini