Beef curry in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve beef curry

Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way

2506 Channing Way, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Minced Katsu Curry Rice$16.50
☆Panko Breaded Minced US Wagyu Beef
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
More about Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way
Masa Ramen Bistro

1923 University Ave., Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
No Worry Beef Curry Platter$17.00
Japanese style curry with beef simmered till tender soft perfection. Served with carrots, white rice, and Japanese style potato salad
More about Masa Ramen Bistro
Thai Table

913 University ave, Berkley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry with Beef (Slow-cooked Beef)$17.95
(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. Slow-cooked in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)
Red Curry with Beef$15.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini
Pumpkin Curry with Beef$16.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, pumpkin, bell pepper, carrots, Thai basil, and zucchini
More about Thai Table

