Beef stew in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve beef stew
More about Kuboba Spot
Kuboba Spot
2618 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley
|Kaldereta "Beef Stew"
Baked in a flaky pastry homemade dough filled with Kuboba's creamy version of kaldereta with ground beef, carrots, peas and tomato sauce.
More about Masa Ramen Bistro
Masa Ramen Bistro
1923 University Ave., Berkeley
|Hawaii Style Beef Stew
|$19.00
Hawaii Style Beef Stew. The meat is cooked for 4 hours till fork tender. Combined with healthy chunks of potato,l carrots, celery, onions, and crushed tomatoes. Served with Japanese white rice and macaroni salad.