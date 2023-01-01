Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve beef stew

Item pic

 

Kuboba Spot

2618 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kaldereta "Beef Stew"
Baked in a flaky pastry homemade dough filled with Kuboba's creamy version of kaldereta with ground beef, carrots, peas and tomato sauce.
More about Kuboba Spot
Item pic

 

Masa Ramen Bistro

1923 University Ave., Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hawaii Style Beef Stew$19.00
Hawaii Style Beef Stew. The meat is cooked for 4 hours till fork tender. Combined with healthy chunks of potato,l carrots, celery, onions, and crushed tomatoes. Served with Japanese white rice and macaroni salad.
More about Masa Ramen Bistro
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Table

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Slow Cooked Beef Stew Thai Style with jaw sauce$18.95
Slow-cooked beef with homemade broth. Serve with chili garlic sauce ( recommend adding rice on the side) No beef ball today
More about Thai Table

