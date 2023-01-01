Brisket in Berkeley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Berkeley restaurants that serve brisket

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen

1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Avg 3.7 (2199 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Dip Our Way$26.99
Beef brisket on a sweet deli roll with house pickles, lettuce chiffonade and horseradish. Served au jus. Pass the mustard. Don't change a thing.
Brisket au Jus, potato and prune braise - Oven Ready$38.00
12 oz braised brisket - Serves 2 people
Brisket 1/2 lb$24.00
Half pound.
More about Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
Delirama - Berkeley - 1746 Solano Avenue

1746 Solano Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Brisket Sandwich$19.95
Slow cooked brisket, bourbon bbq sauce, crispy onions, creamy slaw served on house roll.
We do not allow modifications on this special sandwich.
The Dip$19.95
Your choice of roasted brisket or pastrami, griddled onions mozzarella, provolone, red wine au jus served on a house-made baguette.
AU JUS IS SERVED ON THE SIDE FOR YOUR DIPPING PLEASURE. We do not dunk the sandwiches to prevent sogginess.
Brisket Philly Cheese$19.95
American cheese, provolone, griddled red peppers (bell), griddle onion, chopped into brisket low and slow. Served on a house roll.
More about Delirama - Berkeley - 1746 Solano Avenue
Homemade-Berkeley's Community Kitchen

2454 Sacramento Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
brisket hash breakfast$18.00
braised brisket with carrots and peas tossed with our home fries and served two eggs and choice of toast
More about Homemade-Berkeley's Community Kitchen

