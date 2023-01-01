Brisket in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve brisket
More about Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
|Brisket Dip Our Way
|$26.99
Beef brisket on a sweet deli roll with house pickles, lettuce chiffonade and horseradish. Served au jus. Pass the mustard. Don't change a thing.
|Brisket au Jus, potato and prune braise - Oven Ready
|$38.00
12 oz braised brisket - Serves 2 people
|Brisket 1/2 lb
|$24.00
Half pound.
More about Delirama - Berkeley - 1746 Solano Avenue
Delirama - Berkeley - 1746 Solano Avenue
1746 Solano Avenue, Berkeley
|BBQ Brisket Sandwich
|$19.95
Slow cooked brisket, bourbon bbq sauce, crispy onions, creamy slaw served on house roll.
We do not allow modifications on this special sandwich.
|The Dip
|$19.95
Your choice of roasted brisket or pastrami, griddled onions mozzarella, provolone, red wine au jus served on a house-made baguette.
AU JUS IS SERVED ON THE SIDE FOR YOUR DIPPING PLEASURE. We do not dunk the sandwiches to prevent sogginess.
|Brisket Philly Cheese
|$19.95
American cheese, provolone, griddled red peppers (bell), griddle onion, chopped into brisket low and slow. Served on a house roll.