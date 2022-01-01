Burritos in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants that serve burritos

Baja Breakfast Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tomate Cafe

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
Classic Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, and your choice of bbq pork, applewood bacon, chicken apple sausage
Super Burrito$13.50
Choice of chicken or veggies w/ rice, beans, fresh salsa, cheese, sour cream, and avocado
More about Tomate Cafe
JUU JUU UNAGI (sushi burrito) image

 

sushinista

2235 Milvia Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
JUU JUU UNAGI (sushi burrito)$14.00
grilled eel, avocado, fried zucchini, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, pickled cucumber, tempura flakes, unagi sauce
WAKU WAKU CALIFORNIA (sushi burrito)$11.25
lightly grilled salmon (w/raw salmon +$2.0), avocado, red radish, cucumber, pickled scallion, sesame seeds, wasabi mayo/regular mayo
BUILD YOUR SUSHI BURRITO / BOWL$10.75
You can make your own sushi burrito/bowl with our fresh ingredients. All sushi burritos and bowls come with shredded green/red cabbage mix.
More about sushinista
Homemade Cafe image

 

Homemade Cafe

2454 Sacramento Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
gringo burrito$14.00
basic burrito$11.00
More about Homemade Cafe
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO image

 

Comal Next Door

2024 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

Avg 4.8 (9557 reviews)
Takeout
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$7.00
Refried pinquito beans and cheese
AL PASTOR BURRITO$11.50
Berkshire pork al pastor(contains gluten), pinquito beans, red rice, pineapple, cheese, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, and cilantro
VEGGIE BURRITO$10.50
Corn, zucchini, poblano chile, potatoes, onions, black beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
*Corn, zucchini and potatoes cannot be separated
More about Comal Next Door
steak burrito image

 

Picante

1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (1150 reviews)
Takeout
steak burrito$13.00
grilled carne asada-style +Mexican red rice +choice of beans in a flour tortilla +salsa fresca
chicken burrito$11.00
grilled pollo asado-style + salsa fresca + Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla
carnitas burrito$11.00
slow-cooked pork + salsa fresca + Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla
More about Picante
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant image

 

Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.00
Flour burrito stuffed with eggs, chicken-apple sausage, avocado-tomato salsa, black beans & jack cheese.
More about Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

