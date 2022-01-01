Burritos in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve burritos
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tomate Cafe
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
|Baja Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
|Classic Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, and your choice of bbq pork, applewood bacon, chicken apple sausage
|Super Burrito
|$13.50
Choice of chicken or veggies w/ rice, beans, fresh salsa, cheese, sour cream, and avocado
sushinista
2235 Milvia Street, Berkeley
|JUU JUU UNAGI (sushi burrito)
|$14.00
grilled eel, avocado, fried zucchini, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, pickled cucumber, tempura flakes, unagi sauce
|WAKU WAKU CALIFORNIA (sushi burrito)
|$11.25
lightly grilled salmon (w/raw salmon +$2.0), avocado, red radish, cucumber, pickled scallion, sesame seeds, wasabi mayo/regular mayo
|BUILD YOUR SUSHI BURRITO / BOWL
|$10.75
You can make your own sushi burrito/bowl with our fresh ingredients. All sushi burritos and bowls come with shredded green/red cabbage mix.
Homemade Cafe
2454 Sacramento Street, Berkeley
|gringo burrito
|$14.00
|basic burrito
|$11.00
Comal Next Door
2024 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$7.00
Refried pinquito beans and cheese
|AL PASTOR BURRITO
|$11.50
Berkshire pork al pastor(contains gluten), pinquito beans, red rice, pineapple, cheese, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, and cilantro
|VEGGIE BURRITO
|$10.50
Corn, zucchini, poblano chile, potatoes, onions, black beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
*Corn, zucchini and potatoes cannot be separated
Picante
1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley
|steak burrito
|$13.00
grilled carne asada-style +Mexican red rice +choice of beans in a flour tortilla +salsa fresca
|chicken burrito
|$11.00
grilled pollo asado-style + salsa fresca + Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla
|carnitas burrito
|$11.00
slow-cooked pork + salsa fresca + Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla