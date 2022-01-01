Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Berkeley

Go
Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Berkeley restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basque Cheesecake$14.00
Patissier Minoru's Basque cheese cake slice, rich creamy goodness, served with seasonal fruits. Please note fruits will change depending on availability.
More about Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen

1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Avg 3.7 (2199 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$7.95
More about Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
Item pic

 

U: Dessert Story - Berkeley - 1849 Shattuck Ave.

1849 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
DOUBLE FROMAGE HONEY YUZE CHEESECAKE (Slice)$12.50
This Honey Yuzu Cheesecake was really flavorful! serves with homemade yuzu sauce, foam cheese, and crispy strawberry.
Whole Honey Yuzu Cheesecake$72.00
This Honey Yuzu Cheesecake (6 inches) was really flavorful! serves with homemade yuzu sauce, foam cheese, and crispy strawberry.
Strawberry Cheesecake Greek Yogurt Bingsoo$17.00
Korean snow ice with strawberry, home made strawberry puree and almond
More about U: Dessert Story - Berkeley - 1849 Shattuck Ave.
Item pic

 

Kuboba Spot - 2618 Telegraph Avenue

2618 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Cheesecake
Baked in our homemade flaky pastry dough filled with delicate and mouthwatering cheesecake with mango puree and bits of mango chunks for that sweet and tangy taste.
More about Kuboba Spot - 2618 Telegraph Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Berkeley

Caesar Salad

Veggie Burgers

Waffles

French Toast

Cookies

Chili

Hot Chocolate

Thai Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Berkeley to explore

West Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Downtown Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Telegraph Ave

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Berkeley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (530 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (165 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1374 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston