Cheesecake in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
FRENCH FRIES
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
|Basque Cheesecake
|$14.00
Patissier Minoru's Basque cheese cake slice, rich creamy goodness, served with seasonal fruits. Please note fruits will change depending on availability.
More about Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
|Cheesecake
|$7.95
More about U: Dessert Story - Berkeley - 1849 Shattuck Ave.
U: Dessert Story - Berkeley - 1849 Shattuck Ave.
1849 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
|DOUBLE FROMAGE HONEY YUZE CHEESECAKE (Slice)
|$12.50
This Honey Yuzu Cheesecake was really flavorful! serves with homemade yuzu sauce, foam cheese, and crispy strawberry.
|Whole Honey Yuzu Cheesecake
|$72.00
This Honey Yuzu Cheesecake (6 inches) was really flavorful! serves with homemade yuzu sauce, foam cheese, and crispy strawberry.
|Strawberry Cheesecake Greek Yogurt Bingsoo
|$17.00
Korean snow ice with strawberry, home made strawberry puree and almond