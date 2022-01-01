Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Jupiter

2181 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

Avg 4 (3586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili-Blackened Potato Wedges$9.00
Baked yukon gold potatoes served with citrus aioli and cilantro-jalapeno sauce. Tossed in chili oil. (Gluten free)
More about Jupiter
Item pic

 

Homemade Cafe

2454 Sacramento Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
chili and two eggs$15.00
2 cage free eggs served with an 8oz. cup of our award winning all beef chuck wagon chili along with choice of side and toast
More about Homemade Cafe
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant image

 

Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
FROZEN CHILI$15.00
HOUSE MADE VEGETARIAN CHILI
* NOT GLUTEN FREE, SOLD FROZEN
More about Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Table Homemade Style

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bird Eye Thai Chili$1.50
Chili Lemongrass Beef Sizzling stir-fried$16.95
Herb Chili Lemongrass Basa Fish$16.95
More about Thai Table Homemade Style

