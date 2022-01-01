Chili in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve chili
More about Jupiter
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Jupiter
2181 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley
|Chili-Blackened Potato Wedges
|$9.00
Baked yukon gold potatoes served with citrus aioli and cilantro-jalapeno sauce. Tossed in chili oil. (Gluten free)
More about Homemade Cafe
Homemade Cafe
2454 Sacramento Street, Berkeley
|chili and two eggs
|$15.00
2 cage free eggs served with an 8oz. cup of our award winning all beef chuck wagon chili along with choice of side and toast
More about Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley
|FROZEN CHILI
|$15.00
HOUSE MADE VEGETARIAN CHILI
* NOT GLUTEN FREE, SOLD FROZEN