Curry in Berkeley

Go
Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Berkeley restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Beans Fritters w/ Curry Sansho Salt$11.00
Lightly battered and deep fried green beans served with curry sansho salt. Vegan.
French Fries w/ Curry Sansho Salt$7.00
French fries served w/ curry sansho salt. Vegan.
Curry Sansho Salt$14.00
Fish & Bird special blend of curry sansho salt is now available to take home in a cute 4 oz reusable glass jar w/ airtight lid. Sprinkle on your fries, sautéed meat and vegetables, possibilities are endless!
More about Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
Tomate Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tomate Cafe - 2265 Fifth Street

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Curry Butternut Squash (V)
More about Tomate Cafe - 2265 Fifth Street
kara-age curry Don image

 

Iyasare

1830 Fourth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (4948 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
kara-age curry Don$27.00
Japanese fried chicken, Japanese curry, pickled daikon, rice
Vegetable Curry Donburi$23.00
Japanese curry, potato, carrot, green peas, mizuna salad, pickled ginger
More about Iyasare
Item pic

 

Kuboba Spot - 2618 Telegraph Avenue

2618 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Curry Potatoes w/ Peas
More about Kuboba Spot - 2618 Telegraph Avenue
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant image

 

Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
CURRY TOFU SCRAMBLE$13.00
Tofu marinated in curry, garlic, ginger & tamari, sauteed with green onions, mushrooms, corn, spinach & bell peppers. Served with home fries topped with sour cream & green onions, plus your choice of toast.
*Scramble is mixed together, ingredients can't be omitted. For vegan option, please choose no sour cream and dry toast.
More about Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Table Homemade Style - Open 2pm - 9:30pm Everyday

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry Salmon$17.95
Panang Curry with Beef (Slow-cooked Beef)$17.95
(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. Slow-cooked in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)
Pannang Curry Pork$15.95
(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)
More about Thai Table Homemade Style - Open 2pm - 9:30pm Everyday

