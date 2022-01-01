Curry in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve curry
FRENCH FRIES
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
|Green Beans Fritters w/ Curry Sansho Salt
|$11.00
Lightly battered and deep fried green beans served with curry sansho salt. Vegan.
|French Fries w/ Curry Sansho Salt
|$7.00
French fries served w/ curry sansho salt. Vegan.
|Curry Sansho Salt
|$14.00
Fish & Bird special blend of curry sansho salt is now available to take home in a cute 4 oz reusable glass jar w/ airtight lid. Sprinkle on your fries, sautéed meat and vegetables, possibilities are endless!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tomate Cafe - 2265 Fifth Street
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
|Roasted Curry Butternut Squash (V)
Iyasare
1830 Fourth Street, Berkeley
|kara-age curry Don
|$27.00
Japanese fried chicken, Japanese curry, pickled daikon, rice
|Vegetable Curry Donburi
|$23.00
Japanese curry, potato, carrot, green peas, mizuna salad, pickled ginger
Kuboba Spot - 2618 Telegraph Avenue
2618 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley
|Spicy Curry Potatoes w/ Peas
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley
|CURRY TOFU SCRAMBLE
|$13.00
Tofu marinated in curry, garlic, ginger & tamari, sauteed with green onions, mushrooms, corn, spinach & bell peppers. Served with home fries topped with sour cream & green onions, plus your choice of toast.
*Scramble is mixed together, ingredients can't be omitted. For vegan option, please choose no sour cream and dry toast.
NOODLES
Thai Table Homemade Style - Open 2pm - 9:30pm Everyday
913 University ave, Berkley
|Green Curry Salmon
|$17.95
|Panang Curry with Beef (Slow-cooked Beef)
|$17.95
(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. Slow-cooked in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)
|Pannang Curry Pork
|$15.95
(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)