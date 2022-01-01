Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve curry chicken

f2877e6f-103d-4e21-a091-fe3992b2b6a9 image

FRENCH FRIES

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry$24.00
Chef Asuka's famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.
More about Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
Item pic

 

Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way

2506 Channing Way, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$15.50
☆Panko Breaded Chicken Thigh
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
More about Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way
Consumer pic

 

Masa Ramen Bistro

1923 University Ave., Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
No Worry Chicken Curry Platter$16.00
Our delicious Japanese style curry served with a chicken cutlet. Served with carrots, white rice, and Japanese style potato salad.
More about Masa Ramen Bistro
Item pic

 

Thai Table

913 University ave, Berkley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yellow Curry with Chicken$14.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots
Green Curry with Chicken$14.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, green curry, eggplant, green beans, and Thai basil leaves
Red Curry with Chicken$14.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini
More about Thai Table

