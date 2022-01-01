Curry chicken in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve curry chicken
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$24.00
Chef Asuka's famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.
Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way
2506 Channing Way, Berkeley
|Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
|$15.50
☆Panko Breaded Chicken Thigh
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
Masa Ramen Bistro
1923 University Ave., Berkeley
|No Worry Chicken Curry Platter
|$16.00
Our delicious Japanese style curry served with a chicken cutlet. Served with carrots, white rice, and Japanese style potato salad.
Thai Table
913 University ave, Berkley
|Yellow Curry with Chicken
|$14.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots
|Green Curry with Chicken
|$14.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, green curry, eggplant, green beans, and Thai basil leaves
|Red Curry with Chicken
|$14.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini