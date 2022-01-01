Katsu in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve katsu
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
|Ebi Katsu
|$21.00
Panko crusted crispy fried shrimp balls served w/ house made ume shiso tartar sauce
|Chicken Katsu
|$16.00
Panko crusted crispy fried chicken cutlet served w/ katsu sauce
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$24.00
Chef Asuka's famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.
Kamado Sushi - 510-540-5000.
Kamado Sushi - 510-540-5000.
1400 Shattuck Ave Store 1, Berkeley
|Chicken katsu(D)
|$21.50
deep fried chicken served with katsu sauce, salad, miso soup & rice
Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way
Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way
2506 Channing Way, Berkeley
|Fish Katsu Curry Rice
|$15.50
☆Panko Breaded White Fish
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
|Pork Katsu Sweet Miso Sandwich - Curry Dip
|$14.50
☆Panko Breaded Pork Loin
☆Roma Tomato, Cucumber, Cabbage, Sweet Soy Sauce, Butter, Worcester Sauce, Sour Cream Sauce & Chives
★Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free
|Beef Minced Katsu Curry Rice
|$16.50
☆Panko Breaded Minced US Wagyu Beef
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)