Katsu in Berkeley

Go
Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Berkeley restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ebi Katsu$21.00
Panko crusted crispy fried shrimp balls served w/ house made ume shiso tartar sauce
Chicken Katsu$16.00
Panko crusted crispy fried chicken cutlet served w/ katsu sauce
Chicken Katsu Curry$24.00
Chef Asuka's famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.
More about Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI

Kamado Sushi - 510-540-5000.

1400 Shattuck Ave Store 1, Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken katsu(D)$21.50
deep fried chicken served with katsu sauce, salad, miso soup & rice
More about Kamado Sushi - 510-540-5000.
Item pic

 

Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way

2506 Channing Way, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Katsu Curry Rice$15.50
☆Panko Breaded White Fish
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
Pork Katsu Sweet Miso Sandwich - Curry Dip$14.50
☆Panko Breaded Pork Loin
☆Roma Tomato, Cucumber, Cabbage, Sweet Soy Sauce, Butter, Worcester Sauce, Sour Cream Sauce & Chives
★Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free
Beef Minced Katsu Curry Rice$16.50
☆Panko Breaded Minced US Wagyu Beef
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
More about Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way
Consumer pic

 

Masa Ramen Bistro

1923 University Ave., Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Platter$14.00
Breaded chicken cutlet served with white rice, Japanese potato salad, and house special katsu sauce
More about Masa Ramen Bistro

