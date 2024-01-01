Nachos in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve nachos
Fonda
1501 Solano Ave, Albany
|Nachos
|$12.00
homemade corn tortilla chips, guacamole, pico de gallo, refritos, queso oaxaca, crema (add carnitas, duck, or steak +$4)
Cancun Sabor Mexicano - 2134 Allston Way
2134 Allston Way, Berkeley
|Nachos
|$19.79
HomeMade Tortilla Chips topped off with a Choice of protein, Jack Cheese, Whole Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Jalapeños.
Picante Berkeley
1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley
|super nachos large
|$18.00
corn tortilla chips covered in cheese, jalapeños and salsa + choice of beans + guacamole & crema + salsita roja
|regular nachos large
|$13.00
corn tortilla chips covered in cheese, jalapeños and salsa + choice of beans
|regular nachos small
|$10.00
corn tortilla chips covered in cheese, jalapeños and salsa + choice of beans