Nachos in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Fonda

1501 Solano Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
homemade corn tortilla chips, guacamole, pico de gallo, refritos, queso oaxaca, crema (add carnitas, duck, or steak +$4)
More about Fonda
Item pic

 

Cancun Sabor Mexicano - 2134 Allston Way

2134 Allston Way, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$19.79
HomeMade Tortilla Chips topped off with a Choice of protein, Jack Cheese, Whole Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Jalapeños.
More about Cancun Sabor Mexicano - 2134 Allston Way
Item pic

 

Picante Berkeley

1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
super nachos large$18.00
corn tortilla chips covered in cheese, jalapeños and salsa + choice of beans + guacamole & crema + salsita roja
regular nachos large$13.00
corn tortilla chips covered in cheese, jalapeños and salsa + choice of beans
regular nachos small$10.00
corn tortilla chips covered in cheese, jalapeños and salsa + choice of beans
More about Picante Berkeley

