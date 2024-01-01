Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

 

Butterfish Sushi Handroll

915 University Ave, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamago Egg Omelette$6.95
Egg Omelette
More about Butterfish Sushi Handroll
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen

1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Avg 3.7 (2199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sozzie's Omelette$18.95
three egg omelette w/ pastrami, corned beef & salami.
served w/ potatoes
Spicy Shuk Omelette$16.75
tomato, greens, cheese, sliced challah, herbs, spices
Custom Omelette$14.25
three egg omelette.
add what you like.
More about Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tomate Cafe

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Pulled Pork Omelette$16.50
Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and cheese
Savory Omelette$17.50
Sausage, mushrooms, green onions, and cheese
Veggie Omelette$17.50
Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, avocado, green onions, and cheese
More about Tomate Cafe
Item pic

 

Kuboba Spot

2618 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Longganisa "Pork Sausage" Omelette
Baked in a flaky pastry dough filled with eggs, potatoes and onions to compliment the tanginess and garlicky taste of our homemade longganisa.
More about Kuboba Spot
Item pic

 

Shihlin - FREMONT

46551 Mission Boulevard, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎$13.00
Shrimp Omelette 蝦仁煎$13.00
More about Shihlin - FREMONT

