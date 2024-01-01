Omelettes in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve omelettes
Butterfish Sushi Handroll
915 University Ave, Berkeley
|Tamago Egg Omelette
|$6.95
Egg Omelette
Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
|Sozzie's Omelette
|$18.95
three egg omelette w/ pastrami, corned beef & salami.
served w/ potatoes
|Spicy Shuk Omelette
|$16.75
tomato, greens, cheese, sliced challah, herbs, spices
|Custom Omelette
|$14.25
three egg omelette.
add what you like.
Tomate Cafe
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
|BBQ Pulled Pork Omelette
|$16.50
Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and cheese
|Savory Omelette
|$17.50
Sausage, mushrooms, green onions, and cheese
|Veggie Omelette
|$17.50
Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, avocado, green onions, and cheese
Kuboba Spot
2618 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley
|Longganisa "Pork Sausage" Omelette
Baked in a flaky pastry dough filled with eggs, potatoes and onions to compliment the tanginess and garlicky taste of our homemade longganisa.