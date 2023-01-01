Pad thai in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Berkeley Thai House
Berkeley Thai House
2511 Channing Way, Berkeley
|Pad Thai
|$14.95
Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and tofu in delicately flavored sauce.
More about Thai Table
NOODLES
Thai Table
913 University ave, Berkley
|Pad Thai with Fresh Water Big Head Prawns ผัดไทยกุ้งใหญ่
|$25.95
Pad Thai with Fresh Water Big Head Prawns, Peanut, Egg, Tamarind sauce
|Pad Thai Pork
|$14.95
Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg,
ground peanuts, and fresh bean
sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar,
palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
|Pad Thai Vegetable
|$13.95
Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg,
ground peanuts, and fresh bean
sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar,
palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
(Already made sauce with fish sauce**
Vegan not available)