Pad thai in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve pad thai

Berkeley Thai House

2511 Channing Way, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$14.95
Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and tofu in delicately flavored sauce.
More about Berkeley Thai House
NOODLES

Thai Table

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai with Fresh Water Big Head Prawns ผัดไทยกุ้งใหญ่$25.95
Pad Thai with Fresh Water Big Head Prawns, Peanut, Egg, Tamarind sauce
Pad Thai Pork$14.95
Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg,
ground peanuts, and fresh bean
sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar,
palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
Pad Thai Vegetable$13.95
Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg,
ground peanuts, and fresh bean
sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar,
palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
(Already made sauce with fish sauce**
Vegan not available)
More about Thai Table
Racha Cafe - 2516 Telegraph Ave

2516 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$13.95
Small rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, fried tofu, green onion, dry sweet radish, peanuts, housemade sauce
More about Racha Cafe - 2516 Telegraph Ave

