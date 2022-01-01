Pancakes in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve pancakes
Lulu
1019 Camelia Street, Berkeley
|Knafeh pancake
|$15.00
crispy shredded filo, sweet cows cheese, pistachio, orange blossom syrup
Homemade Cafe
2454 Sacramento Street, Berkeley
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$12.00
buttermilk recipe
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley
|BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
|POTATO CHEESE PANCAKES
Two or three potato pancakes mixed with onion and bread crumbs, cooked crispy and topped with cheddar cheese, jack cheese & green onions. Served with house made applesauce & sour cream