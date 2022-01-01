Pancakes in Berkeley

Go
Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Berkeley restaurants that serve pancakes

Lulu image

 

Lulu

1019 Camelia Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Knafeh pancake$15.00
crispy shredded filo, sweet cows cheese, pistachio, orange blossom syrup
More about Lulu
Homemade Cafe image

 

Homemade Cafe

2454 Sacramento Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.00
buttermilk recipe
More about Homemade Cafe
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant image

 

Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
POTATO CHEESE PANCAKES
Two or three potato pancakes mixed with onion and bread crumbs, cooked crispy and topped with cheddar cheese, jack cheese & green onions. Served with house made applesauce & sour cream
More about Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Berkeley

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Berkeley to explore

West Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Downtown Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Berkeley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

El Cerrito

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston