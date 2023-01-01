Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve papaya salad

Berkeley Thai House

2511 Channing Way, Berkeley

Green Papaya Salad$12.00
Fine shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, garlic and carrot seasoned with chili and lime dressing.
More about Berkeley Thai House
Thai Table

913 University ave, Berkley

Thai Papaya Salad - Somtum Thai$12.95
Famous Thai Street Food. Fresh green papaya with lime, garlic, peanuts, green beans, and tomatoes
Lao Papaya Salad - Somtum Lao$12.95
Does not come with Sticky Rice
Famous Lao-style salad. A bit more funky. Fresh green papaya with lime, garlic, tomatoes, and fermented fish sauce
More about Thai Table
Racha Cafe - 2516 Telegraph Ave

2516 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

Papaya Salad$11.00
(Spicy) -- Shredded green papaya, lime juice, Thai chili, tamarind, tomatoes, green bean, ground peanuts
More about Racha Cafe - 2516 Telegraph Ave

