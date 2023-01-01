Papaya salad in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve papaya salad
More about Berkeley Thai House
Berkeley Thai House
2511 Channing Way, Berkeley
|Green Papaya Salad
|$12.00
Fine shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, garlic and carrot seasoned with chili and lime dressing.
More about Thai Table
Thai Table
913 University ave, Berkley
|Thai Papaya Salad - Somtum Thai
|$12.95
Famous Thai Street Food. Fresh green papaya with lime, garlic, peanuts, green beans, and tomatoes
|Lao Papaya Salad - Somtum Lao
|$12.95
Does not come with Sticky Rice
Famous Lao-style salad. A bit more funky. Fresh green papaya with lime, garlic, tomatoes, and fermented fish sauce