Pastrami sandwiches in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

La Vals Pizza

1834 Euclid AVE, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HOT PASTRAMI SANDWICH$9.99
pastrami lettuce onion tomato pepperoncinimustard mayo and cheddar cheese
More about La Vals Pizza
Item pic

 

Raleigh's Pub / Mezzo - 2438 - 2442 Telegraph Ave

2442 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Pastrami Sandwich & Tossed Green Salad (Online To Go)$13.50
1/2 Pastrami Sandwich & Tossed Green Salad! Note: Included Sandwich & Salad ingredients are all standard
Pastrami Sandwich (Online To Go)$12.75
Pastrami, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, pickles, mayo, dijon, and your choice of cheese and bread.
1/2 Pastrami Sandwich & Cup of Soup (Online To Go)$12.95
1/2 Pastrami Sandwich & Cup of Soup of your choice! Note: Included Sandwich & Soup ingredients are all standard
More about Raleigh's Pub / Mezzo - 2438 - 2442 Telegraph Ave

