Prawns in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve prawns
More about Fonda
Fonda
1501 Solano Ave, Albany
|Garlic Sauteéd Prawns
|$16.00
spicy salsa negra, roasted garlic, lime
More about Creekwood Restaurant
PIZZA
Creekwood Restaurant
3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley
|Prawn Fettucine
|$28.00
More about Thai Table
NOODLES
Thai Table
913 University ave, Berkley
|Pad Thai with Fresh Water Big Head Prawns ผัดไทยกุ้งใหญ่
|$25.95
Pad Thai with Fresh Water Big Head Prawns, Peanut, Egg, Tamarind sauce
|Fried Rice Tom Yum Squid and Fresh Water Big Head Prawns
|$25.95
Tom Yum flavor Fried Rice Squid and Fresh Water Big Head Prawns
|Freshwater Big Head Prawn Garlic Lime with Rice กุ้งใหญ่กระเทียม
|$25.95
Freshwater Big Head Prawn Garlic Lime Served with Jasmine Rice and green sauce (small shrimp as well)