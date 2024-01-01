Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Berkeley

Go
Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Berkeley restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Fonda

1501 Solano Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Sauteéd Prawns$16.00
spicy salsa negra, roasted garlic, lime
More about Fonda
Creekwood Restaurant image

PIZZA

Creekwood Restaurant

3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prawn Fettucine$28.00
More about Creekwood Restaurant
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Table

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai with Fresh Water Big Head Prawns ผัดไทยกุ้งใหญ่$25.95
Pad Thai with Fresh Water Big Head Prawns, Peanut, Egg, Tamarind sauce
Fried Rice Tom Yum Squid and Fresh Water Big Head Prawns$25.95
Tom Yum flavor Fried Rice Squid and Fresh Water Big Head Prawns
Freshwater Big Head Prawn Garlic Lime with Rice กุ้งใหญ่กระเทียม$25.95
Freshwater Big Head Prawn Garlic Lime Served with Jasmine Rice and green sauce (small shrimp as well)
More about Thai Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Berkeley

Salmon Sandwiches

Gyoza

Cucumber Salad

Tiramisu

Garden Salad

Turkey Burgers

California Rolls

Thai Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Berkeley to explore

Downtown Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Telegraph Ave

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Berkeley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (73 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1976 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (338 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (228 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston