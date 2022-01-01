Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Berkeley

Go
Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Berkeley restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

Pollara

1788 Fourth Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Prosciutto$48.00
8" x 24" pizza feeds 4-5 people
arugula, straciatella,
prosciutto di parma
Prosciutto Pie$28.00
Ricotta, sundried tomatoes, arugula & prosciutto di parma. Serves 2-3 people.
To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Half Prosciutto$24.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
prosciutto di parma, arugula, cheese (subject to change)
More about Pollara
Item pic

PIZZA

Creekwood Restaurant

3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto Pizza$24.00
Prosciutto di San Daniele Pizza - mozzarella, Parmesan, arugula, and lemon zest
More about Creekwood Restaurant
Item pic

 

Portavia - 380 Colusa Avenue

380 Colusa Avenue, Kensington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Sandwich$8.00
Baguette, salted butter, balsamic, prosciutto, treviso
More about Portavia - 380 Colusa Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Berkeley

Chili

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Cheese Pizza

Lox

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Curry Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Berkeley to explore

West Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downtown Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Telegraph Ave

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Berkeley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1467 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston