Prosciutto in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve prosciutto
Pollara
1788 Fourth Street, Berkeley
|Full Prosciutto
|$48.00
8" x 24" pizza feeds 4-5 people
arugula, straciatella,
prosciutto di parma
|Prosciutto Pie
|$28.00
Ricotta, sundried tomatoes, arugula & prosciutto di parma. Serves 2-3 people.
To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
|Half Prosciutto
|$24.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
prosciutto di parma, arugula, cheese (subject to change)
PIZZA
Creekwood Restaurant
3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley
|Prosciutto Pizza
|$24.00
Prosciutto di San Daniele Pizza - mozzarella, Parmesan, arugula, and lemon zest