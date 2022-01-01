Prosciutto in Berkeley

Ricotta, sundried tomatoes, arugula & prosciutto di parma. Serves 2-3 people.

To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

