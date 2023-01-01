Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Berkeley

Go
Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Berkeley restaurants that serve ravioli

Creekwood Restaurant image

PIZZA

Creekwood Restaurant

3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dinner Crab Ravioli$34.00
More about Creekwood Restaurant
Item pic

 

Heroic Italian Berkeley

2020 Kittredge Street Suite C, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Osso Buco Ravioli$20.00
Veal Osso Buco ravioli in a rich Pomodoro sauce with an extra Calabrian Chile kick
Lobster. Shrimp and Asparagus Ravioli$23.00
Chunks of Lobster and Shrimp with Asparagus Raviolis in a Brown Butter Sauce
I Heart (you) Raviolis$27.00
Lobster, Shrimp and Scallop Ravioli in Brown butter sage sauce.

Available Friday Feb 10th until we run out
More about Heroic Italian Berkeley

Browse other tasty dishes in Berkeley

Pies

Chocolate Cake

Caesar Salad

Arugula Salad

Chicken Salad

Green Beans

Chopped Salad

Tiramisu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Berkeley to explore

West Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downtown Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Telegraph Ave

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Berkeley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston