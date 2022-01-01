Salmon in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • POKE • TAPAS
Kiraku
2566B Telegraph Ave, Berkeley
|Salmon Miso & Ikura Don
|$35.00
Grilled miso marinated salmon and ikura (salmon roe) over rice.
|Miso Salmon
|$15.00
Grilled Salmon from Miyagi, Japan Marinated with Scallion Miso Paste
|Salmon Rice Croquettes (2PCS)
|$9.00
Salmon and Portobello Mushroom & Lemon Cream Rice Croquettes (contains mozzarella)
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
|10 person- 20oz Salmon & Bagel Platter, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, sweet onion & capers
|$170.00
10 Assorted bagels, cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, tomato, cucumber and onion
|Bagel, Salmon - Open Faced
|$16.25
Served with tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, capers and cream cheese.
|Smoked Salmon
|$20.00
SOUPS • SUSHI
Kamado Sushi - 510-540-5000.
1400 Shattuck Ave Store 1, Berkeley
|Salmon Teriyaki Appetizer
|$9.50
Salmon teriyaki appetizer portion.
|Salmon skin roll
|$10.75
Gobo, green onion, oshinko, bonito flakes, cucumber & shiso(GF)
Iyasare
1830 Fourth Street, Berkeley
|Ora King Salmon Nigiri
|$13.00
|Kids Salmon
|$15.00
grilled salmon, teriyaki, rice
|Side Grilled Salmon 1 pc
|$11.50
sushinista
2235 Milvia Street, Berkeley
|GRILLED SALMON
|$7.00
|FUWA FUWA SALMON (sushi burrito/bowl)
|$11.25
lightly grilled salmon, romaine lettuce, corn, pickled scallion, cabbage mix, rice cracker, wasabi mayo
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse
1920 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
|Teriyaki Salmon Sandwich
|$15.00
Pan-Seared Crispy Skin Salmon, Housemade Teriyaki Sauce, Tamari Mayo, Slaw, Filone Bread
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley
|SALMON PLATE
|$21.00
GRILLED SALMON PLATE
Grilled salmon fillet finished with a lemon hollandaise and served with two
two eggs any style, grilled asparagus and your choice of toast, muffin or scone.
$21.00
NOODLES
Thai Table Homemade Style - Open 2pm - 9:30pm Everyday
913 University ave, Berkley
|Green Curry Salmon
|$17.95
|Salmon tamarind curry sauce แกงส้ม (no coconut milk)
|$19.95
Salmon tamarind curry sauce cabbage carrot zucchini baby corn แกงส้ม
(no coconut milk)
|Grilled Salmon Fresh Mango Thai Salsa Chili paste Cashew Nut, Edamame Tomatoes ยำแซลมอนมะม่วง
|$19.95
Grilled Salmon Fresh Mango Thai Salsa Chili paste Cashew Nut, Edamame Tomatoes