Salmon in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SEAFOOD • POKE • TAPAS

Kiraku

2566B Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1830 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Miso & Ikura Don$35.00
Grilled miso marinated salmon and ikura (salmon roe) over rice.
Miso Salmon$15.00
Grilled Salmon from Miyagi, Japan Marinated with Scallion Miso Paste
Salmon Rice Croquettes (2PCS)$9.00
Salmon and Portobello Mushroom & Lemon Cream Rice Croquettes (contains mozzarella)
More about Kiraku
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen

1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Avg 3.7 (2199 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
10 person- 20oz Salmon & Bagel Platter, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, sweet onion & capers$170.00
10 Assorted bagels, cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, tomato, cucumber and onion
Bagel, Salmon - Open Faced$16.25
Served with tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, capers and cream cheese.
Smoked Salmon$20.00
More about Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
Kamado Sushi image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Kamado Sushi - 510-540-5000.

1400 Shattuck Ave Store 1, Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Appetizer$9.50
Salmon teriyaki appetizer portion.
Salmon skin roll$10.75
Gobo, green onion, oshinko, bonito flakes, cucumber & shiso(GF)
More about Kamado Sushi - 510-540-5000.
Item pic

 

Iyasare

1830 Fourth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (4948 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ora King Salmon Nigiri$13.00
Kids Salmon$15.00
grilled salmon, teriyaki, rice
Side Grilled Salmon 1 pc$11.50
More about Iyasare
Item pic

 

sushinista

2235 Milvia Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED SALMON$7.00
FUWA FUWA SALMON (sushi burrito/bowl)$11.25
lightly grilled salmon, romaine lettuce, corn, pickled scallion, cabbage mix, rice cracker, wasabi mayo
More about sushinista
2d5127fe-7201-4ea7-bff5-105e4203dc51 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse

1920 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Avg 4.1 (2504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Salmon Sandwich$15.00
Pan-Seared Crispy Skin Salmon, Housemade Teriyaki Sauce, Tamari Mayo, Slaw, Filone Bread
More about Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant image

 

Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON PLATE$21.00
GRILLED SALMON PLATE
Grilled salmon fillet finished with a lemon hollandaise and served with two
two eggs any style, grilled asparagus and your choice of toast, muffin or scone.
$21.00
More about Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Table Homemade Style - Open 2pm - 9:30pm Everyday

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry Salmon$17.95
Salmon tamarind curry sauce แกงส้ม (no coconut milk)$19.95
Salmon tamarind curry sauce cabbage carrot zucchini baby corn แกงส้ม
(no coconut milk)
Grilled Salmon Fresh Mango Thai Salsa Chili paste Cashew Nut, Edamame Tomatoes ยำแซลมอนมะม่วง$19.95
Grilled Salmon Fresh Mango Thai Salsa Chili paste Cashew Nut, Edamame Tomatoes
More about Thai Table Homemade Style - Open 2pm - 9:30pm Everyday

