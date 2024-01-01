Sashimi in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve sashimi
SEAFOOD • POKE • TAPAS
Kiraku
2566B Telegraph Ave, Berkeley
|King Salmon Sashimi
|$17.00
6 pcs of King Salmon sashimi
|Sashimi Natto Maki
|$14.00
12pc makizushi w/ mixed Sashimi, Natto & Wasabi.
Kamado Sushi
1400 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley
|Sashimi Dinner(10 pieces)
|$31.75
Two AAA grade big eye tuna, two yellowtail, two albacore, two salmon & two more chef’s choices from seasonal items w/fresh wasabi, miso soup & rice