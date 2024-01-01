Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve sashimi

Kiraku image

SEAFOOD • POKE • TAPAS

Kiraku

2566B Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1830 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
King Salmon Sashimi$17.00
6 pcs of King Salmon sashimi
Sashimi Natto Maki$14.00
12pc makizushi w/ mixed Sashimi, Natto & Wasabi.
More about Kiraku
Consumer pic

 

Kamado Sushi

1400 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Dinner(10 pieces)$31.75
Two AAA grade big eye tuna, two yellowtail, two albacore, two salmon & two more chef’s choices from seasonal items w/fresh wasabi, miso soup & rice
More about Kamado Sushi
Item pic

 

Iyasare

1830 Fourth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (4948 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Salad$33.50
sake, hamachi, ikura, arugula, kaiware, spicy miso dressing
More about Iyasare

