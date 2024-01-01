Scallops in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve scallops
Kamado Sushi
1400 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley
|Spicy scallop roll
|$13.90
Japanese mayo with seven spice powder, tobiko, avocado, green onion and sesame oil.(GF)
Heroic Italian Berkeley
2020 Kittredge Street Suite C, Berkeley
|Scallops: Conservas de Cambados
|$10.00
Zamburinas are small tender scallops that are a favorite in Galicia in Northwest Spain. They are prepared in a tomato and paprika sauce called 'Salsa Gallega.' Served with warm crostini,