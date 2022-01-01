Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve short ribs

Oori Rice Triangles - Berkeley

2177 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plate - Short Rib Small$12.59
Short Rib Triangle$4.95
Plate - Short Rib Regular$14.89
More about Oori Rice Triangles - Berkeley
Creekwood Restaurant image

PIZZA

Creekwood Restaurant

3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Short Rib$32.00
More about Creekwood Restaurant

