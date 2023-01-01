Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve spinach salad

Consumer pic

 

La Vals Pizza

1834 Euclid AVE, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH SALAD$6.99
spinach cherry tomatoes red onions blue cheese walnut vinaigrette
More about La Vals Pizza
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Solano Ave

1853 Solano Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.7 (6783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Spinach Salad$7.75
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
Spinach Salad Entree$15.25
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Solano Ave

Map

