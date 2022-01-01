Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve tacos

Oori Rice Triangles - Berkeley

2177 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Taco$5.69
Spicy Pork Taco$5.23
Chicken Taco$5.23
More about Oori Rice Triangles - Berkeley
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tomate Cafe - 2265 Fifth Street

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco$6.50
Cheese, black beans, lettuce, fresh salsa
More about Tomate Cafe - 2265 Fifth Street
Item pic

 

Comal Next Door - Berkeley

2024 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

Avg 4.8 (9557 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Truck Lager$6.00
VEGGIE TACO$4.00
Corn, zucchini, poblano chiles, potatoes, salsa verde, cilantro, onions
AL PASTOR TACO$4.25
Berkshire pork al pastor(contains gluten), chipotle salsa, cilantro, onions
More about Comal Next Door - Berkeley
Item pic

 

Comal Next Door Berkeley Catering

2024 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TACO BAR KIT$85.00
Serves 10 people (20 tacos) - includes protein (select up to two), corn tortillas, salsa, cilantro and minced white onion.
More about Comal Next Door Berkeley Catering

