Tacos in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve tacos
Oori Rice Triangles - Berkeley
2177 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley
|Salmon Taco
|$5.69
|Spicy Pork Taco
|$5.23
|Chicken Taco
|$5.23
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tomate Cafe - 2265 Fifth Street
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
|Taco
|$6.50
Cheese, black beans, lettuce, fresh salsa
Comal Next Door - Berkeley
2024 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley
|Taco Truck Lager
|$6.00
|VEGGIE TACO
|$4.00
Corn, zucchini, poblano chiles, potatoes, salsa verde, cilantro, onions
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$4.25
Berkshire pork al pastor(contains gluten), chipotle salsa, cilantro, onions