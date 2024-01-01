Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Item pic

 

Rose La Moon

2228 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$13.95
ข้าวผัด fried rice with egg, chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, green onions and your choice of protein
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Table

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice Seafood$19.95
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
Thai Fried Rice Chicken$14.95
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
Thai Fried Rice Beef$15.95
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
Restaurant banner

 

Racha Cafe - 2516 Telegraph Ave

2516 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai BBQ Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
Thai fried rice w/ egg, green & yellow onion, tomato, peas, carrot, served w/ grilled marinated chicken legs w/ housemade sweet & sour sauce
