Thai tea in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve thai tea
U: Dessert Story - Berkeley - 1849 Shattuck Ave.
1849 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
|Boba Thai Tea Bingsoo
|$17.00
Korean snow ice with Grass Jelly, Boba, Condense Milk, Crispy Toast and almond
|Whole Crepe Cake- Thai Tea
|$100.00
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers of organic Thai tea crepe (9 inches) which comes with home-made Thai tea sauce (Signature)
|Thai Tea Float
|$7.50
Kuboba Spot - 2618 Telegraph Avenue
2618 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley
|Thai Milk Tea