Thai tea in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve thai tea

Item pic

 

U: Dessert Story - Berkeley - 1849 Shattuck Ave.

1849 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boba Thai Tea Bingsoo$17.00
Korean snow ice with Grass Jelly, Boba, Condense Milk, Crispy Toast and almond
Whole Crepe Cake- Thai Tea$100.00
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers of organic Thai tea crepe (9 inches) which comes with home-made Thai tea sauce (Signature)
Thai Tea Float$7.50
More about U: Dessert Story - Berkeley - 1849 Shattuck Ave.
Item pic

 

Kuboba Spot - 2618 Telegraph Avenue

2618 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Milk Tea
More about Kuboba Spot - 2618 Telegraph Avenue
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Table Homemade Style - Open 2pm - 9:30pm Everyday

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Ice Tea w/ Coconut Milk$4.95
Thai Iced Tea$3.95
More about Thai Table Homemade Style - Open 2pm - 9:30pm Everyday

