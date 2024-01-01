Turkey burgers in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Shattuck - 1600 Shattuck Ave #112
1600 Shattuck Ave #112, Berkeley
|Barney's Turkey Burger
|$13.95
all natural turkey patty
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley
|VICTORY BURGER
|$15.75
Home made turkey patty with parsley, onions and bread crumbs. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and home made bread and butter pickles. Your choice of potato salad or french fries.
Can not be made gluten free