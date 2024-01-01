Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Berkeley restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Shattuck image

 

Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Shattuck - 1600 Shattuck Ave #112

1600 Shattuck Ave #112, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barney's Turkey Burger$13.95
all natural turkey patty
More about Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Shattuck - 1600 Shattuck Ave #112
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant image

 

Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VICTORY BURGER$15.75
Home made turkey patty with parsley, onions and bread crumbs. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and home made bread and butter pickles. Your choice of potato salad or french fries.
Can not be made gluten free
More about Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

