Veggie salad in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve veggie salad

Item pic

 

Gregoire Berkeley

2109 Cedar St, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salad winter vegetables$14.80
Roasted winter vegetables with hummus, Organic mixed green salad with yellow beets, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Gregoire Berkeley
Item pic

 

Raleigh's Pub / Mezzo - 2438 - 2442 Telegraph Ave

2442 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Delight Salad (Online To Go)$13.50
Our big salad! Fresh Lettuce Mix, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Croutons, Cherry Tomatoes, Sprouts, Avocado, Sliced Egg, Kidney & Garbanzo Beans. Comes with a thick slice of honey wheat bread and fresh fruit garnish.
More about Raleigh's Pub / Mezzo - 2438 - 2442 Telegraph Ave

