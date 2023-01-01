Veggie salad in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve veggie salad
Gregoire Berkeley
2109 Cedar St, Berkeley
|Salad winter vegetables
|$14.80
Roasted winter vegetables with hummus, Organic mixed green salad with yellow beets, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, balsamic vinaigrette
Raleigh's Pub / Mezzo - 2438 - 2442 Telegraph Ave
2442 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley
|Veggie Delight Salad (Online To Go)
|$13.50
Our big salad! Fresh Lettuce Mix, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Croutons, Cherry Tomatoes, Sprouts, Avocado, Sliced Egg, Kidney & Garbanzo Beans. Comes with a thick slice of honey wheat bread and fresh fruit garnish.