Yellow curry in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants that serve yellow curry

Item pic

 

Berkeley Thai House

2511 Channing Way, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$14.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potato, onion, baby corn and carrot. Not served with Jasmine rice
More about Berkeley Thai House
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Table

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yellow Curry with Chicken$14.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots
Yellow Curry with Seafood$19.95
Scallops Mussels Shrimp Squid
Grilled Salmon Lychee yellow Curry Sauce$19.95
Lychee curry with Kaffir lime leaf. Served with side of vegetables, (Recommend order rice on the side)
More about Thai Table
Restaurant banner

 

Racha Cafe - 2516 Telegraph Ave

2516 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$0.00
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onions
More about Racha Cafe - 2516 Telegraph Ave

