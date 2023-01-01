Yellow curry in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve yellow curry
Berkeley Thai House
2511 Channing Way, Berkeley
|Yellow Curry
|$14.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potato, onion, baby corn and carrot. Not served with Jasmine rice
Thai Table
913 University ave, Berkley
|Yellow Curry with Chicken
|$14.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots
|Yellow Curry with Seafood
|$19.95
Scallops Mussels Shrimp Squid
|Grilled Salmon Lychee yellow Curry Sauce
|$19.95
Lychee curry with Kaffir lime leaf. Served with side of vegetables, (Recommend order rice on the side)