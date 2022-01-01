Downtown Berkeley restaurants you'll love

Downtown Berkeley restaurants
Downtown Berkeley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Downtown Berkeley restaurants

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya image

FRENCH FRIES

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Katsu Curry$22.00
Chef Asuka's famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.
Sashimi Moriawase$39.00
Assorted chef's choice of sashimi.
Sea Beans & Corn Tempura$14.00
Heron Farms sustainably grown sea beans prepared kakiage style, served w/ matcha salt
More about Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market

2200 Oxford St, Berkeley

Avg 4.2 (5227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Marin Sun Farms Cheese Burger$18.00
Marin Sun Farms ground beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, house pickles, Grazier’s sharp white cheddar, aioli, Acme pain de mie bun served with fries.
Spicy Tomato Pizza$19.00
house tomato sauce, chopped olives & capers, cashew puree, garlic-chili oil, chili flake, parsley (v, n, sp*)
Cheese Pizza$17.00
Vella Cheese Co. fontinella cheese, mozzarella, house tomato sauce
More about Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
Jupiter image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Jupiter

2181 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

Avg 4 (3586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Andromeda$15.00
Our four cheese blend pizza, with Mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, Fontina, & Asiago cheese.
Eutropia$19.00
Hobbs bacon, house made pork fennel sausage, Hobbs pepperoni, green onions, smoked mozzarella and marinara.
Cassiopeia$16.00
Roasted chicken breast, sweet yellow onions, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and marinara.
More about Jupiter
Fire Wings Berkeley image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Berkeley

64 shattuck sq, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (5067 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Fire Wings Berkeley
sushinista image

 

sushinista

2235 Milvia Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
JUU JUU UNAGI (sushi burrito)$14.00
grilled eel, avocado, fried zucchini, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, pickled cucumber, tempura flakes, unagi sauce
PURI PURI POKE (sushi burrito/bowl)$13.75
tuna or salmon sashimi grade (salmon +$1), fried zucchini, red radish, corn, pickled ginger, cabbage mix, sesame seeds, poke sauce, spicy mayo
TORO TORO PORTOBELLO (V) (sushi burrito/bowl)$10.25
balsamic portobello mushroom, red radish, cilantro, pickled daikon, cabbage mix, pumpkin seeds, green thai curry sauce
More about sushinista
Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse

1920 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Avg 4.1 (2504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Black Bean & Sweet Potato Burger$13.00
Housemade Black Bean and Brentwood Corn Patty, Garlic Aioli, Spinach, Tomato, Potato Bun
IPAX, West Coast IPA, 7%
(TAKE-OUT BEER ONLY)
Our flagship IPA, a real hop-wallop in the kisser!
Mill Grinder Burger$12.00
Mild Cheddar, Drive-In Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Potato Bun
More about Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse
Comal Next Door image

 

Comal Next Door

2024 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

Avg 4.8 (9557 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AL PASTOR BURRITO$11.50
Berkshire pork al pastor(contains gluten), pinquito beans, red rice, pineapple, cheese, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, and cilantro
CHIPS, SALSAS & GUAC$8.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips, chipotle salsa, salsa verde & guacamole
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$7.00
Refried pinquito beans and cheese
More about Comal Next Door
The Flying Falafel image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

The Flying Falafel

2114 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (2035 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mezze Plate ~$14.00
A pimped out Plate with all the fixings and Greek Dolmas! Pita bread included.
The Pita ~$10.00
A fluffy pita bread stuffed with delicious toppings and sauces of your choice.
Famous Fries$3.50
More about The Flying Falafel

