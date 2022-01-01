Downtown Berkeley restaurants you'll love
More about Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
FRENCH FRIES
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$22.00
Chef Asuka's famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.
|Sashimi Moriawase
|$39.00
Assorted chef's choice of sashimi.
|Sea Beans & Corn Tempura
|$14.00
Heron Farms sustainably grown sea beans prepared kakiage style, served w/ matcha salt
More about Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
2200 Oxford St, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Marin Sun Farms Cheese Burger
|$18.00
Marin Sun Farms ground beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, house pickles, Grazier’s sharp white cheddar, aioli, Acme pain de mie bun served with fries.
|Spicy Tomato Pizza
|$19.00
house tomato sauce, chopped olives & capers, cashew puree, garlic-chili oil, chili flake, parsley (v, n, sp*)
|Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Vella Cheese Co. fontinella cheese, mozzarella, house tomato sauce
More about Jupiter
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Jupiter
2181 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Andromeda
|$15.00
Our four cheese blend pizza, with Mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, Fontina, & Asiago cheese.
|Eutropia
|$19.00
Hobbs bacon, house made pork fennel sausage, Hobbs pepperoni, green onions, smoked mozzarella and marinara.
|Cassiopeia
|$16.00
Roasted chicken breast, sweet yellow onions, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and marinara.
More about Fire Wings Berkeley
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Berkeley
64 shattuck sq, Berkeley
|Popular items
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about sushinista
sushinista
2235 Milvia Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|JUU JUU UNAGI (sushi burrito)
|$14.00
grilled eel, avocado, fried zucchini, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, pickled cucumber, tempura flakes, unagi sauce
|PURI PURI POKE (sushi burrito/bowl)
|$13.75
tuna or salmon sashimi grade (salmon +$1), fried zucchini, red radish, corn, pickled ginger, cabbage mix, sesame seeds, poke sauce, spicy mayo
|TORO TORO PORTOBELLO (V) (sushi burrito/bowl)
|$10.25
balsamic portobello mushroom, red radish, cilantro, pickled daikon, cabbage mix, pumpkin seeds, green thai curry sauce
More about Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse
1920 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Black Bean & Sweet Potato Burger
|$13.00
Housemade Black Bean and Brentwood Corn Patty, Garlic Aioli, Spinach, Tomato, Potato Bun
|IPAX, West Coast IPA, 7%
(TAKE-OUT BEER ONLY)
Our flagship IPA, a real hop-wallop in the kisser!
|Mill Grinder Burger
|$12.00
Mild Cheddar, Drive-In Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Potato Bun
More about Comal Next Door
Comal Next Door
2024 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley
|Popular items
|AL PASTOR BURRITO
|$11.50
Berkshire pork al pastor(contains gluten), pinquito beans, red rice, pineapple, cheese, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, and cilantro
|CHIPS, SALSAS & GUAC
|$8.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips, chipotle salsa, salsa verde & guacamole
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$7.00
Refried pinquito beans and cheese
More about The Flying Falafel
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
The Flying Falafel
2114 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
|Popular items
|Mezze Plate ~
|$14.00
A pimped out Plate with all the fixings and Greek Dolmas! Pita bread included.
|The Pita ~
|$10.00
A fluffy pita bread stuffed with delicious toppings and sauces of your choice.
|Famous Fries
|$3.50