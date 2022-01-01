Downtown Berkeley bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown Berkeley

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya image

FRENCH FRIES

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Katsu Curry$22.00
Chef Asuka's famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.
Sashimi Moriawase$39.00
Assorted chef's choice of sashimi.
Sea Beans & Corn Tempura$14.00
Heron Farms sustainably grown sea beans prepared kakiage style, served w/ matcha salt
More about Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market

2200 Oxford St, Berkeley

Avg 4.2 (5227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Marin Sun Farms Cheese Burger$18.00
Marin Sun Farms ground beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, house pickles, Grazier’s sharp white cheddar, aioli, Acme pain de mie bun served with fries.
Spicy Tomato Pizza$19.00
house tomato sauce, chopped olives & capers, cashew puree, garlic-chili oil, chili flake, parsley (v, n, sp*)
Cheese Pizza$17.00
Vella Cheese Co. fontinella cheese, mozzarella, house tomato sauce
More about Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse

1920 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Avg 4.1 (2504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Black Bean & Sweet Potato Burger$13.00
Housemade Black Bean and Brentwood Corn Patty, Garlic Aioli, Spinach, Tomato, Potato Bun
IPAX, West Coast IPA, 7%
(TAKE-OUT BEER ONLY)
Our flagship IPA, a real hop-wallop in the kisser!
Mill Grinder Burger$12.00
Mild Cheddar, Drive-In Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Potato Bun
More about Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse

Map

