Downtown Berkeley bars & lounges you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
Popular items
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$22.00
Chef Asuka's famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.
|Sashimi Moriawase
|$39.00
Assorted chef's choice of sashimi.
|Sea Beans & Corn Tempura
|$14.00
Heron Farms sustainably grown sea beans prepared kakiage style, served w/ matcha salt
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
2200 Oxford St, Berkeley
Popular items
|Marin Sun Farms Cheese Burger
|$18.00
Marin Sun Farms ground beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, house pickles, Grazier’s sharp white cheddar, aioli, Acme pain de mie bun served with fries.
|Spicy Tomato Pizza
|$19.00
house tomato sauce, chopped olives & capers, cashew puree, garlic-chili oil, chili flake, parsley (v, n, sp*)
|Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Vella Cheese Co. fontinella cheese, mozzarella, house tomato sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse
1920 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
Popular items
|Black Bean & Sweet Potato Burger
|$13.00
Housemade Black Bean and Brentwood Corn Patty, Garlic Aioli, Spinach, Tomato, Potato Bun
|IPAX, West Coast IPA, 7%
(TAKE-OUT BEER ONLY)
Our flagship IPA, a real hop-wallop in the kisser!
|Mill Grinder Burger
|$12.00
Mild Cheddar, Drive-In Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Potato Bun