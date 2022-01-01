Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Telegraph Ave restaurants you'll love

Telegraph Ave restaurants
Telegraph Ave's top cuisines

American
Bars & lounges
Burgers
Must-try Telegraph Ave restaurants

Shihlin image

 

Shihlin

2431 Durant Ave Suite B, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
XXL Chicken Thigh 雞腿肉$10.00
A large, tender and succulent piece of boneless chicken thigh, painstakingly marinated to perfection, coated with imported flour and fried to a golden crisp. A special blend of oriental spices is sprinkled on top of the crust, and the chicken is served uncut for maximum goodness. The XXL Crispy Chicken is best eaten while hot.
JiaYi Chicken Rice 嘉義雞肉飯$12.50
Hand shredded chicken breast meat over steamed white rice, doused in our signature Jiayi fragrant sauce to make it a refreshing and delicious meal.
Grandma Braised Chicken Rice 阿嬤滷雞肉飯$10.50
Minced fresh chicken meat braised in our signature braise sauce over steamed white rice and paired with braised tofu, egg and sprinkled with cilantro. A healthy and economical meal with delicious taste!
More about Shihlin
Henry's Restaurant image

 

Henry's Restaurant

2600 Durant Ave, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Henry's Restaurant
Jamba image

 

Jamba

2514 Bancroft Way, Berkeley

No reviews yet
More about Jamba
Nom Nom Banh Mi image

SANDWICHES

Nom Nom Banh Mi

2491 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

Avg 4.6 (790 reviews)
More about Nom Nom Banh Mi
