Telegraph Ave restaurants you'll love

Shihlin
2431 Durant Ave Suite B, Berkeley
|Popular items
|XXL Chicken Thigh 雞腿肉
|$10.00
A large, tender and succulent piece of boneless chicken thigh, painstakingly marinated to perfection, coated with imported flour and fried to a golden crisp. A special blend of oriental spices is sprinkled on top of the crust, and the chicken is served uncut for maximum goodness. The XXL Crispy Chicken is best eaten while hot.
|JiaYi Chicken Rice 嘉義雞肉飯
|$12.50
Hand shredded chicken breast meat over steamed white rice, doused in our signature Jiayi fragrant sauce to make it a refreshing and delicious meal.
|Grandma Braised Chicken Rice 阿嬤滷雞肉飯
|$10.50
Minced fresh chicken meat braised in our signature braise sauce over steamed white rice and paired with braised tofu, egg and sprinkled with cilantro. A healthy and economical meal with delicious taste!