West Berkeley restaurants you'll love

West Berkeley restaurants
West Berkeley's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Steakhouses
Latin American
Must-try West Berkeley restaurants

Pollara

1788 Fourth Street, Berkeley

Half Mushroom$20.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
mushroom, straciatella, green onion
Suppli Classico$3.50
fried arborio rice, tomato, mozzarella
(creamy and delicious)
Farro & Beet$12.00
farro, roasted beets, mint, almonds, and a red wine vinaigrette
More about Pollara
Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go

1807 Fourth St, Berkeley

Classic Chicken Salad$8.95
Poached chicken breast with celery, parsley and house made mayonnaise
French lentils & feta (half pint)$4.95
French green lentils with bell pepper, feta cheese, celery and green onions with house vinaigrette
House Roasted Turkey$8.95
House roasted sliced turkey breast
More about Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go
ZUT! on fourth

1820 Fourth St., Berkeley

Zut! Burger$16.00
House Ground w/ the Fixins
ZUT! Family Meal for 2$50.00
A 3 Course Meal for two people. First Course options include House or Caesar Salad or Soup and Second Course options include our Famous ZUT! Pork Chop or our ZUT! Salmon NIcoise or Pasta.
Crab Salad Sandwich$16.00
w/ Avocado & Microgreens
More about ZUT! on fourth
Hana Japan Inc.

235 University Avenue, Berkeley

New York Steak$27.95
Hana Japan’s famous upper choice certified Angus beef New York steak.
Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
New York Steak & Shrimp$31.95
Hana Japan’s famous upper choice certified Angus beef New York steak and delectable shrimp. Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
Lobster Tail$48.95
Lobster tail is served with the shell for a beautiful presentation and finish.
Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
More about Hana Japan Inc.
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tomate Cafe

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheeseburger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, dijon mustard on challah bun. Served with house salad.
Baja Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
Huevos Rancheros$15.50
Eggs, avocado, queso fresco, crispy corn tortillas, black beans topped with fresh red salsa, your choice of meat, and breakfast potatoes
More about Tomate Cafe
Picante

1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (1150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
sopa azteca$14.50
spicy chicken soup of roasted tomato and pasilla negro chiles, avocado, cotija cheese + crispy tortilla strips
chicken burrito$11.00
grilled pollo asado-style + salsa fresca + Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla
steak burrito$13.00
grilled carne asada-style +Mexican red rice +choice of beans in a flour tortilla +salsa fresca
More about Picante
NOODLES

Thai Table Homemade Style

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Dumplings$10.95
(Vegan) Served with ginger sauce
Chicken Satay$11.95
Grilled chicken breast marinated in coconut milk and Thai herbs
Crispy Vegetable Rolls$9.50
(Vegan) Crispy spring rolls with carrots, cabbage, and ground peanuts
More about Thai Table Homemade Style
Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room

2031 Fourth Street, Berkeley

Pretzel & Beer Cheese$11.00
1/2 Pound Bavarian Style Pretzel and Beer Cheese
More about Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lama Beans Cafe

1290 6th St, Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (679 reviews)
Takeout
More about Lama Beans Cafe

