West Berkeley restaurants you'll love

Pollara
1788 Fourth Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Half Mushroom
|$20.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
mushroom, straciatella, green onion
|Suppli Classico
|$3.50
fried arborio rice, tomato, mozzarella
(creamy and delicious)
|Farro & Beet
|$12.00
farro, roasted beets, mint, almonds, and a red wine vinaigrette
Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go
1807 Fourth St, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Classic Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Poached chicken breast with celery, parsley and house made mayonnaise
|French lentils & feta (half pint)
|$4.95
French green lentils with bell pepper, feta cheese, celery and green onions with house vinaigrette
|House Roasted Turkey
|$8.95
House roasted sliced turkey breast
ZUT! on fourth
1820 Fourth St., Berkeley
|Popular items
|Zut! Burger
|$16.00
House Ground w/ the Fixins
|ZUT! Family Meal for 2
|$50.00
A 3 Course Meal for two people. First Course options include House or Caesar Salad or Soup and Second Course options include our Famous ZUT! Pork Chop or our ZUT! Salmon NIcoise or Pasta.
|Crab Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
w/ Avocado & Microgreens
Hana Japan Inc.
235 University Avenue, Berkeley
|Popular items
|New York Steak
|$27.95
Hana Japan’s famous upper choice certified Angus beef New York steak.
Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
|New York Steak & Shrimp
|$31.95
Hana Japan’s famous upper choice certified Angus beef New York steak and delectable shrimp. Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
|Lobster Tail
|$48.95
Lobster tail is served with the shell for a beautiful presentation and finish.
Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tomate Cafe
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, dijon mustard on challah bun. Served with house salad.
|Baja Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.50
Eggs, avocado, queso fresco, crispy corn tortillas, black beans topped with fresh red salsa, your choice of meat, and breakfast potatoes
Picante
1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|sopa azteca
|$14.50
spicy chicken soup of roasted tomato and pasilla negro chiles, avocado, cotija cheese + crispy tortilla strips
|chicken burrito
|$11.00
grilled pollo asado-style + salsa fresca + Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla
|steak burrito
|$13.00
grilled carne asada-style +Mexican red rice +choice of beans in a flour tortilla +salsa fresca
NOODLES
Thai Table Homemade Style
913 University ave, Berkley
|Popular items
|Mushroom Dumplings
|$10.95
(Vegan) Served with ginger sauce
|Chicken Satay
|$11.95
Grilled chicken breast marinated in coconut milk and Thai herbs
|Crispy Vegetable Rolls
|$9.50
(Vegan) Crispy spring rolls with carrots, cabbage, and ground peanuts
Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room
2031 Fourth Street, Berkeley
|Popular items
|Pretzel & Beer Cheese
|$11.00
1/2 Pound Bavarian Style Pretzel and Beer Cheese