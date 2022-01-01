Burritos in West Berkeley
West Berkeley restaurants that serve burritos
More about Tomate Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tomate Cafe
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
|El Fuego Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, bacon, cheese, sriracha crema, and jalapeños
|Baja Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
|Super Burrito
|$13.50
Choice of chicken or veggies w/ rice, beans, fresh salsa, cheese, sour cream, and avocado
More about Picante
Picante
1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley
|legumbres picadillo burrito
|$10.00
carrots, zucchini & potatoes in an ancho-guajillo chile sauce + crema + Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla
|rice & bean burrito
|$6.65
Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla + salsa fresca
|chicken burrito
|$11.00
grilled pollo asado-style + salsa fresca + Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla