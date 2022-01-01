Burritos in West Berkeley

West Berkeley restaurants
West Berkeley restaurants that serve burritos

Tomate Cafe

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)
El Fuego Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, bacon, cheese, sriracha crema, and jalapeños
Baja Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
Super Burrito$13.50
Choice of chicken or veggies w/ rice, beans, fresh salsa, cheese, sour cream, and avocado
More about Tomate Cafe
Picante

1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (1150 reviews)
legumbres picadillo burrito$10.00
carrots, zucchini & potatoes in an ancho-guajillo chile sauce + crema + Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla
rice & bean burrito$6.65
Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla + salsa fresca
chicken burrito$11.00
grilled pollo asado-style + salsa fresca + Mexican red rice + choice of beans in a flour tortilla
More about Picante
