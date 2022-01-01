Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
West Berkeley
/
Berkeley
/
West Berkeley
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
West Berkeley restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tomate Cafe
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
Avg 4.5
(1370 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.50
More about Tomate Cafe
Picante
1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley
Avg 4.3
(1150 reviews)
chocolate chip cookie
$2.95
Fresh-baked and lovely. *contains gluten
More about Picante
