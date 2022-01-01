Enchiladas in West Berkeley
West Berkeley restaurants that serve enchiladas
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tomate Cafe
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
|Enchiladas
|$15.50
Cheese, salsa verde and your choice of filling, served with salad and beans
Picante
1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley
|enchiladas verdes ala carte
|$14.00
3 chicken enchiladas in corn tortillas with tomatillo-serrano sauce + queso & crema (no rice and beans)
|queso enchilada
|$18.00
3 cheese enchiladas in corn tortillas with ancho chile sauce. + rice + choice of beans
|enchiladas verdes
|$18.50
3 chicken enchiladas in corn tortillas with tomatillo-serrano sauce + queso & crema + rice + choice of beans