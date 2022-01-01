Enchiladas in West Berkeley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomate Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tomate Cafe

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas$15.50
Cheese, salsa verde and your choice of filling, served with salad and beans
More about Tomate Cafe
Item pic

 

Picante

1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (1150 reviews)
Takeout
enchiladas verdes ala carte$14.00
3 chicken enchiladas in corn tortillas with tomatillo-serrano sauce + queso & crema (no rice and beans)
queso enchilada$18.00
3 cheese enchiladas in corn tortillas with ancho chile sauce. + rice + choice of beans
enchiladas verdes$18.50
3 chicken enchiladas in corn tortillas with tomatillo-serrano sauce + queso & crema + rice + choice of beans
More about Picante

