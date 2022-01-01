Berkeley Heights restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Berkeley Heights

Must-try Berkeley Heights restaurants

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL image

 

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

368 - A Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quarter White Roasted Meal$9.00
2pc White Roasted Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Beef Gyro Pita$9.25
Beef Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce
4 Spicy Tenders Platter$9.80
4 Pieces of Spicy Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
Proud Thai Cookery image

SALADS • NOODLES

Proud Thai Cookery

645 Springfield ave, Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.8 (67 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai Noodle$14.00
sautéed rice noodles with choice of meat, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallion, egg, and ground peanuts
Satay Chicken$9.00
with peanut dip and cucumber salad
Drunken Noodle$14.00
sautéed flat rice noodles with choice of meat, crushed chili, onion, garlic, egg, basil leaves, and bell pepper, long hot pepper
More about Proud Thai Cookery
Kawee Thai Cusine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Kawee Thai Cusine

301 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.6 (995 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
27.Massamun Curry (Mild Curry)
Massamun curry, coconut milk, carrot, onion, and peanut
26.Green Curry
Green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplants and basil.
64.See-Ew
Stir fried fresh at noodle with egg, garlic and Chinese broccoli.
More about Kawee Thai Cusine
