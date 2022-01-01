Berkeley Heights restaurants you'll love
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
368 - A Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights
|Popular items
|Quarter White Roasted Meal
|$9.00
2pc White Roasted Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
|Beef Gyro Pita
|$9.25
Beef Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce
|4 Spicy Tenders Platter
|$9.80
4 Pieces of Spicy Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
More about Proud Thai Cookery
SALADS • NOODLES
Proud Thai Cookery
645 Springfield ave, Berkeley Heights
|Popular items
|Pad Thai Noodle
|$14.00
sautéed rice noodles with choice of meat, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallion, egg, and ground peanuts
|Satay Chicken
|$9.00
with peanut dip and cucumber salad
|Drunken Noodle
|$14.00
sautéed flat rice noodles with choice of meat, crushed chili, onion, garlic, egg, basil leaves, and bell pepper, long hot pepper
More about Kawee Thai Cusine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Kawee Thai Cusine
301 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights
|Popular items
|27.Massamun Curry (Mild Curry)
Massamun curry, coconut milk, carrot, onion, and peanut
|26.Green Curry
Green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplants and basil.
|64.See-Ew
Stir fried fresh at noodle with egg, garlic and Chinese broccoli.