Curry in Berkeley Heights

Golden Curry Puff image

SALADS • NOODLES

Proud Thai Cookery

645 Springfield ave, Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.8 (67 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Golden Curry Puff$8.00
Baked and Crispy fried puff pastry stuffed with ground chicken, sweet onions, potatoes, aroma of curry, with cucumber salad
More about Proud Thai Cookery
26.Green Curry image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Kawee Thai Cusine

301 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.6 (995 reviews)
Takeout
26.Green Curry
Green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplants and basil.
27.Massamun Curry (Mild Curry)
Massamun curry, coconut milk, carrot, onion, and peanut
28.Panang Curry
Panang curry coconut milk, peanut paste, carrot, green
More about Kawee Thai Cusine
