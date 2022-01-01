Fried rice in Berkeley Heights
SALADS • NOODLES
Proud Thai Cookery - Berkley Heights
645 Springfield ave, Berkeley Heights
|Classic Thai Fried Rice
|$15.00
Thai style fried rice with egg, onion, scallion, garlic, peas, carrot and tomatoes
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$15.00
Thai style fried rice with egg, garlic, bell pepper, long hot pepper, onion, fresh chili and Thai basil
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights
301 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights
|62.Basil Fried Rice
|$0.00
Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, chili, carrot, onion and basil.
|L17. Duck Ginger Fried Rice
|$18.00
Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, onion, scallion and ginger
|46.Duck Ginger Fried Rice
|$20.00
Fried rice with fresh ginger, egg, onion and carrot.