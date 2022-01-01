Fried rice in Berkeley Heights

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Proud Thai Cookery image

SALADS • NOODLES

Proud Thai Cookery - Berkley Heights

645 Springfield ave, Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.8 (67 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Thai Fried Rice$15.00
Thai style fried rice with egg, onion, scallion, garlic, peas, carrot and tomatoes
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$15.00
Thai style fried rice with egg, garlic, bell pepper, long hot pepper, onion, fresh chili and Thai basil
More about Proud Thai Cookery - Berkley Heights
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights

301 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.6 (995 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
62.Basil Fried Rice$0.00
Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, chili, carrot, onion and basil.
L17. Duck Ginger Fried Rice$18.00
Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, onion, scallion and ginger
46.Duck Ginger Fried Rice$20.00
Fried rice with fresh ginger, egg, onion and carrot.
More about Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights

