Pad thai in Berkeley Heights

Berkeley Heights restaurants
Berkeley Heights restaurants that serve pad thai

SALADS • NOODLES

Proud Thai Cookery - Berkley Heights

645 Springfield ave, Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.8 (67 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai Noodle$14.00
sautéed rice noodles with choice of meat, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallion, egg, and ground peanuts
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights

301 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.6 (995 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
44.Duck Pad Thai$20.00
Crispy duck with rice noodle, egg, crushed peanut, scallion and beansprout.
L16. Duck Pad Thai$18.00
Rice Noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout and peanut
L 6. Pad Thai$0.00
Rice Noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout and peanut
