Salmon in Berkeley Heights

Berkeley Heights restaurants that serve salmon

Neelam Exotic Indian Cuisine

295 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Salmon Tikka$24.95
Salmon fish marinated and grilled in Tandoor
More about Neelam Exotic Indian Cuisine
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights

301 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.6 (995 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
55.Norwegian Salmon Mango Salsa$25.00
Grilled salmon with fresh mango salsa and seasonal vegetables
56.Norwegian Salmon Teri$25.00
Grilled salmon with traditional Asian sauce, served with stir fried vegetables
More about Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights

