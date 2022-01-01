Salmon in Berkeley Heights
Berkeley Heights restaurants that serve salmon
More about Neelam Exotic Indian Cuisine
Neelam Exotic Indian Cuisine
295 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights
|Tandoori Salmon Tikka
|$24.95
Salmon fish marinated and grilled in Tandoor
More about Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights
301 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights
|55.Norwegian Salmon Mango Salsa
|$25.00
Grilled salmon with fresh mango salsa and seasonal vegetables
|56.Norwegian Salmon Teri
|$25.00
Grilled salmon with traditional Asian sauce, served with stir fried vegetables